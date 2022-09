It is a sad day for BTS ARMY. West Coast rapper Coolio is no more. He has passed away at 59. While music lovers know him for the chartbuster Gangsta's Paradise that was part of the movie Dangerous Minds (1995), he was the mentor of young BTS when they did the reality show, American Hustle Life. The show was made by a Korean company, and the boys had to impress their mentors from the US. The team was led by Coolio. His death has been confirmed by his manager and long-term friend, Jarez Posey to AFP but he did not mention the exact reason. It is suspected to be a heart attack. Coolio's real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating rumours: After Yeontan, BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's name also crops up; here's what happened

It seems he was found in an unresponsive state in the bathroom of a friend's house as reported by TMZ. Coolio started his career in California in the late 80s but became a global sensation with his song, Gangsta's Paradise. He won the Grammy Awards in 1996 for best rap solo song. Coolio was a strict mentor on American Hustle Life, but the boys learnt a lot from his team and Coolio. BTS ARMY is sending its condolences to fans of the legend as they reminisce moments of Coolio with the boys. Take a look at the tweets...

Rest In Peace Coolio☹️ your name will always be cemented in hiphop , and thank you for being there for the Tannies since the beginning ? pic.twitter.com/o9RMoDncMM — (Semi-ia) BIitzz??’s FLO & Megan (@yoongisgunner) September 29, 2022

Triste noticia, se ha reportado el fallecimiento de "Coolio", uno de los raperos más destacados de los años 90's. Su canción "Gangsta's Paradise" se convirtió en el himno de toda una generación. Descansa en paz. ? pic.twitter.com/KryrTkTDYQ — Retro 80s y 90s (@80s_y_90s) September 29, 2022

"the most important thing, keep on pumpin' your heart. Stay dedicated to your crafts, stay dedicated to your life. So if the music is your life, you must be very dedicated to it,...Do it because you love it." ㅡ 140713, Coolio's advice to @BTS_twt In American Hustle Life pic.twitter.com/IWsRFN2QbZ — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | thesis ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) September 29, 2022

You can't help it, its not like ARMYs are always including BTS for no reason, but coolio plays an important part in BTS. Maybe you didn't know it right? So just shvt up — Mahito? (@HersheyShadow09) September 29, 2022

Thank you for showing love to BTS

Rest In Peace Coolio ? pic.twitter.com/n7xUb51kEZ — OT7 •YOU KNOW BTS????• (@OT7_06_13) September 29, 2022

The Tannies are now busy for the Busan concert. They have been practising hard for the same. The members have solo projects too. Jimin is working hard on his album, while Min Yoongi aka SUGA is in Japan for a celeb basketball match. Bangtan Boys learnt all the lessons from Coolio very well. We extend our condolences to the rapper's family and friends.