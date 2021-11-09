BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is a boy with loads of talent. You, BTS ARMY, would know about his singing prowess, athletic abilities, painting and sketching talent, etc (the list goes on literally). And some of you (who have been following BTS from the start) would know all about G. C. F., that is, Golden Closet Films which are shorts (films/vlogs) shot and edited by Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS. Just yesterday, his first film G.C.F in Tokyo completed 4 years of its release. BTS ARMY celebrated the same by making JiKook/ KookMin (Jimin and Jungkook) trending on Twitter. Today, we are running a poll of 7 films that he has shared as a part of Golden Closet Films. So, let’s check out the videos below before you vote for your favourite, ARMY. Also Read - BTS: ARMY goes into a frenzy after Jin’s Yours from Jirisan creates new record – see Twitter reactions

G. C. F. in Tokyo

This vlog includes Jimin (Park Jimin) alongside Jungkook. The two members of BTS' vocal line explored a day in Japan's Tokyo, shopped, gorged on local delicacies, visited a theme park, and goofed around a lot. JK's skills in his first ever video as a DOP, Director and editor are sky-high. Check it out below:

G. C. F. in Saipan

BTS shot for their 2018 Summer Package on the Mariana Islands in Saipan. Jungkook helmed his camera again and shot some breath-taking visuals of the boys on the beachside. The video is soooo soothing to watch, isn't it ARMY?

G. C. F. in Osaka

You wouldn't want to miss out on the goofiness of Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook in this short by JK. It's full of adorable moments of the three maknae goofin' around in Osaka.

G. C. F. in the USA

While in the USA for their various public appearances in 2018, Jungkook compiled loads of fun moments into a short film that captured the innocence and their fun adventure whilst in the USA. BTS had been shooting for The James Corden Show, BBMAs and various interviews in 2018. Check the fun video here:

3J’s dance practice for 2018 MMAs

Another video that was shared under the banner of Golden Closet Films was the dance practice of 3J (J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook) for the 2018 MMAs. Their power moves in monochrome tint looked impressive.

G. C. F. in Newark

The raw 15 plus minutes footage of BTS members reaching Newark for their concert, their practice and pre-show prep is golden for BTS ARMY.

G. C. F. in Helsinki

Jungkook took some candid and some raw footage of BTS members while they were shooting in Helsinki. BTS members were shooting for their Winter Package in 2019 in November. The youngest member of BTS captured each members’ individuality through his lens. Check out the video below:

