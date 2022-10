Every BTS ARMY is looking forward to watching BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin winning hearts alongside Coldplay at their world tour performance in Argentina. And the eldest BTS member, Jin has already taken off to Argentina a couple of hours ago. It’s about a 40-odd hours journey and Kim Seokjin will land in some time. And guess what? Images and clips from Argentina airport are going viral on social media right now. There’s a lot of hype about Jin’s concert and people are waiting to see him in long queues. Yes, you read that right!

BTS: ARMY gather to welcome Jin in Argentina

As informed before, it was Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin who approached Jin with an offer to perform The Astronaut with them in Argentina before he goes away for a while. BTS’ eldest member Kim Seokjin gladly accepted. He took off with Wootteo’s plushie, the character he made to promote The Astronaut, which is his first single after the announcement of BTS focusing on their solo career a bit more without stalling the group activities. Jin’s fans have been waiting to watch and welcome him.

Video clips of the Argentina airport being lit in purple because of the ARMYs are going viral. There’s a lot of rush outside the airport arrival area, naturally, to welcome Jin into their country. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for their fans to watch Jin perform since he is soon going to enlist in the military after the same.

BTS Jin to perform with Coldplay on The Astronaut

The Astronaut is Jin’s first single after the announcement of BTS also focusing on their solo careers. It has been trending in Hollywood news ever since Jin announced he will be dropping a single at BTS’ Yet To Come Busan concert. For The Astronaut, Jin has worked in collaboration with Coldplay. The BTS singer will perform at Estadio River Plate on 28th October 2022 (29th in India and South Korea). Jin is going to be a part of Coldplay’s music tour Music of the Spheres. The concert will be live-streamed in the cinema halls and the performance video will be later shared on Bangtan TV.

It is believed that Kim Seokijn will begin his military enlistment procedure soon after.