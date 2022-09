BTS ARMY is gearing up for 'Model Taehyung' and it's all because of his upcoming photoshoot with Vogue Magazine. BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V had flown to the US for his personal schedule a couple of days ago. It was revealed that the Most Handsom Man, Kim Taehyung' is having a photoshoot. Well, ARMY is naturally very excited about the same as it means getting to see the handsome model avatar of BTS V. BTS ARMYs love the model side of V and are pumped up about the upcoming photoshoot with the magazine which is called V X Vogue Korea. Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours: Latter's alleged ex G-Dragon again gets dragged in the matter

Magazine editor teases about Kim Taehyung's photoshoot

Kim Taehyung has been in the news for his 'dating' rumours with Blackpink's Jennie. Blinks and ARMYs are furious about the contestant rumours and edited pictures that are being circulated online. All this kept Taehyung trending in the Hollywood News section. And now, it's time to divert all the attention to BTS V's upcoming project which is the photoshoot. Vogue Korea's Editor-in-chief, Kwangho Shin shared a short video clip on his Instagram stories which is now going viral. He shared an old photoshoot picture of Kim Taehyung which was conducted with all the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. And alongside, he wrote, "V is coming." Check out the snapshot of the same below: Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone split, BTS V-Jennie 'leaked pics' saga, Blackpink's win and more

Kwangho Shin, Editor in Chief of VOGUE KOREA via Instagram story! V IS COMING pic.twitter.com/5MvY200GDt — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) September 3, 2022

ARMY gears up for Model Taehyung

ARMY is going gaga over the fact that they will now get to see Model Taehyung. As y'all know, Taehyung has all that it takes to be a model. He even performed Victoria's Secret model ramp walk during the concert and ARMYs had gone bonkers over the same. His photoshoots also send ARMYs into a tizzy. V's airport looks also make news as ARMYs often feel he turns the airport into his personal ramp walk. You can't blame them for saying so as such is the fashion sense of BTS V. Until now, his photoshoots have been for a BTS project or interview. But this is going to be different. His solo photoshoot project has pumped up the mammoth fanbase. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Have Kim Taehyung's family pics also leaked? Fuming ARMY tells Big Hit Music to take action against this invasion of privacy

Vogue korea team must be really excited for this project that kim taehyung literally got both Fashion Director & Editor in Chief for vogue korea posted about it. Seems like they’re really satisfied with the final product ? V IS COMING

taehyung for vogue korea is coming and my man is about to make the whole world fall in love with him once again V IS COMING — .·͙☽ slow (@taeteland) September 3, 2022

este video de kim taehyung mostrando su gran potencial y habilidad que tiene para ser modelo, es una muestra clara que el mundo no esta listo, va dejar a todos con la boca abierta, sera el rey de la industria del modelaje. V IS COMING.pic.twitter.com/uKKTzVLvWw — ximena!¡ (@nygmahopee) September 3, 2022

오늘 기사제목 맘에 드네요 ?️꽃을 문 방탄소년단 뷔, 국보급 자태..2022 BTS 달마중 프리뷰

?️방탄소년단 뷔, 손끝까지 연기..'광고천재 김태형'

?️방탄소년단 뷔, '달마중' 영상서 한복자태… 신이 빚은 꽃미모

Taehyung is geguinely good person inside and out.? V IS COMING

Earlier this year, Taehyung visited Paris for the Celine Fashion Week. ARMYs felt that he was the centre of attention throughout and that nobody looked at the models while he was there.