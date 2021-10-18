BTS ARMY gets a HUGE surprise! Coldplay announces the #MyUniverse remix by SUGA and we cannot keep calm

BTS ARMY has got a piece of news that is making them jump with joy! Yes, Coldplay just announced that the #MyUniverse remix, which is done by none other than Genius Producer Min Yoongi aka SUGA. The original music video has got more than 70 million views and is hailed as one of the best videos of the year. The collaboration of the two bands, the dystopian concept and unique moments (Hobi flirting with an alien) have made it unforgettable. The song is being loved for its music and vibe. Chris Martin is a huge fan of BTS and their mutual admiration has made ARMYs hearts swell with pride. Also Read - Hey BTS ARMY, did you know THIS member was the brains behind the iconic choreography in Spine Breaker?

Though SUGA is hailed as the best rapper of K-Pop, he has made it known that his passion is also in music production. A couple of days back, his song You with Japanese singer OMI came out. It is also a breezy track but fans are still discovering it. This remix looks huge. This is how fans are reacting on social media on the same...

This is indeed sensational news. SUGA is trending all over and how. His album Agust D has also made it to the top 200 of the Billboard charts. Without any kind of promotion, his mixtape found love and appreciation for its powerful discography. We are sure all OT7 fans are on cloud nine!