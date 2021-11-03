BTS: ARMY gets emotional seeing Jimin's name at the end credits of Marvel's Eternals; say, 'We are so proud of you' — read tweets

BTS is touching new milestones every day. While the band is reigning over the music world, even individual members are doing great. Park Jimin's produced Friends has featured in Marvel's Eternals and fans are going gaga over it. The number was composed by Park Jimin and it is written by many lyricists. It seems it comes for 1.30 minutes in the movie. Fans who have seen Marvel's Eternals are super proud of Jimin. They feel this is only the start of Jimin as a producer. While RM and SUGA are known as the music producers in BTS, Jimin's entry in Marvels surprised all. Also Read - BTS member J-Hope's pet Mickey has a new favourite person and its not the Korean rapper or his sister; can you guess that special guy?

ARMY and Jimin solo fans are thrilled. They are extremely thrilled to see how far Jimin has come in his career. His solo songs like Filter, Serendipity, Promise are huge hits. Friends has been sung by Taehyung and Jimin. The song is based on their friendship. This is how fans reacted after seeing name in the end credits...Check out the tweets.... Also Read - BTS: OMG! V's feeling 'everything is meaningless' and ARMYs all over can relate – deets inside

can’t get enough of saying how proud i am about this achievement of jimin and taehyung when it all began from this precious story of friendship told and written by jimin with his soulmate :( i just lovelove my vmin so much #FriendsEternalsOST#이터널스에_친구가_오에스티로 — ♡ˎˊ˗ (@95vmfilms) November 3, 2021

PROD JIMIN DID THAT ?? IM SO PROUD HE DESERVE IT ? CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN TAEHYUNG

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER JIMIN

COMPOSER JIMIN

SONGWRITER JIMIN

PRODUCER JIMIN#FriendsEternalsOST#ParkJimin #BTSJIMIN pic.twitter.com/21CtqzYr58 — ᵕᴗᵕ (@parkjiminfiles) November 3, 2021

I am very proud and happy of you Jimin, you did amazing and you deserve it so much <3#FriendsEternalsOST#이터널스에_친구가_오에스티로 OUTSTANDING PRODUCER JIMIN

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/SpBE37SmB2 — ? ??‍♀️ ʿ ִֶָ cher ᘏᘏ! (@ilyhoobi) November 3, 2021

Jimin who is from Busan has the least training period in all the BTS members. He just trained for a year. He has spoken about how exhausting it was to manage school and idol training but he did not give up. By training, he is a contemporary dancer and his teachers wanted him to pursue a career in that field, but he wanted to become an idol. Also Read - When Suga revealed he is against re-recording any of BTS songs and the reason behind it