BTS ARMY gets possessive after Bella Poarch calls RM aka Kim Namjoon 'Joonie'; say, 'Don't call my husband with that name'

BTS is now missing in action. ARMY is waiting for the comeback eagerly, and the concerts in Seoul. The septet might announce a world tour if the pandemic is controlled and nations are safe to travel and hold gatherings. BTS leader RM has been posting pictures on Instagram on how he is spending his time away from work. From trips to art galleries to song recommendations, Kim Namjoon has been the most indulgent amongst all BTS members on his Instagram. Every day RM fans get an album of gorgeous pictures. One of RM's celeb fans is Bella Poarch. She is an American-Filipina singer. Bella Poarch is also hugely popular on the platform TikTok. Also Read - BTS: Jimin receives Honorary Diploma from Busan Arts High School; thrilled ARMY trends 'CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN' – read tweets
Bella Poarch has made no bones about her fondness for BTS frontman RM. Well, he can make any woman swoon. She has said that she loves his artistry and hot looks. Well, BTS is very popular in the Philippines. RM's mixtape MONO is a huge success on iTunes in the country. All the songs have topped the charts. Bella Poarch decided to congratulate RM on Twitter for the same. In general, BTS ARMY is very fond of the singer as she is very supportive of the Korean pop kings. This is what she tweeted... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook once confessed he wants to recreate the EPIC KISSING scene from Love 911 with his girlfriend
But we know that ARMY can be pretty possessive. Some of them did not like her referring to BTS RM as Joonie. They told her to refer to him as Mr Kim or RM of BTS. Take a look at some hilarious tweets.... Also Read - BTS x Naagin: Move over Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal, desi ARMY imagines V as hot sapera with Hobi as serpent – watch hilarious edit
You can see that the tweets are damn funny. ARMY loves to protect the Bangtan Boys and some of their reactions are extreme but cute. BTS RM, SUGA, J-Hope have teased fans about upcoming music. Let us see when they make a comeback and the new chapter of BTS unfolds for us!
