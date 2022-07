And we are back with BTS' desi edits made by the supremely talents desi BTS ARMY. This time it's not the usual BTS X Bollywood edits but this one is a TV edit. Yes, can you imagine Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook in a Desi TV show? Well, this hilarious yet amazing video ft. BTS on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah track is too good to be missed. Also Read - BTS' Jin aka Kim Seok-jin's red carpet appearance at VIP premiere of Emergency Declaration adds more fuel to his acting debut

BTS X Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It is a popular sitcom watched by millions of people in India. It seems the desi ARMY who edited the video is a fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and an ARMY as well. The BTS X Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah begins with the boys welcoming everyone with the dialogue with which the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's title track begins, that is, "Problem hai? Andar solution hai." Taehyung is the bahu and Jimin is the saas. Their banter is too funny. The maknae trio - Jimin, Jungkook and Taehyung also volunteer for the Tapu Sena. Check out the goofy and funny video here:



BTS members as TMKOC gang

Well, it's given that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the bahu and Jimin is the super strict saas. It's a funny edit which also features Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook as the Tapu Sena. There are a lot of old videos and clips of BTS members from the AMAs, BTS In the Soop and more. The Tapu sena itself consists of five members in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And we bet, the Bangtannies aka BTS members are as chaotic as the TMKOC gang in the show.

Meanwhile, the BTS members are on a hiatus. They are focussing on their solo projects. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok dropped his solo album Jack In The Box a couple of days ago. Jungkook dropped his collaboration singe Left and Right with Charlie Puth last month. BTS' solo content has been winning hearts. RM, Suga, Jin, Jiming and Taehyung's solo projects are awaited.