BTS members V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook have a huge fan following. Their fans call them ARMY and ARMY has gone berserk on Twitter because of V and Jimin's selfie. A throwback selfie of the two have been doing the rounds of social media and 'VMIN SELCA' is trending on Twitter. V took to a fan community forum Weverse to share a couple of throwback pictures. While one is a VMin seflie, another picture is a BTS group photo.

These pictures are from American Music Awards 2021. BTS had won three awards at the AMA, Artist of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop, and Favorite Song – Pop (Butter). Check out the post below…

Well, on Twitter ARMY is super happy to see this VMIN SELCA. Check out the tweets of their fans here…

WHAT THE FUCK WE GOT A VMIN SELCA FOR THE MONTH OF LOVE pic.twitter.com/7Y6VW2OFTc — vmin MARRIED (@vminiesflm) February 1, 2022

The caption ? we got vmin selca ? tears won't stop ?? I miss them sm ??? pic.twitter.com/vsCE17vv5D — Moonie⁷? (@btsOT7_613) February 1, 2022

WE JUST GOT A VMIN SELCA NO BODY MOVE pic.twitter.com/WPLMVPV7Ra — tata mic⁷? (@itstatamic) February 1, 2022

On Monday, BTS' Jimin underwent appendicitis surgery and he was tested positive for coronavirus. BTS' agency Big Hit Music had shared a statement, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

The statement further read, "According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage."