BTS front man RM aka Kim Namjoon's popularity is soaring and how. While most feel it is the maknaes of BTS Taehyung, Jungkook and Jimin who attract delusional stans, RM aka Kim Namjoon is leading and how. The leader has been in the news for a number of reasons whether it is for his new role as a art patron or how he genuinely told ARMYs that he was always with them in spirit. Plus, he has the hottest body in BTS other than Jungkook. From intellectuals to grown-up women, Kim Namjoon aka RM is emerging as a new heartthrob of BTS.

A BTS fan has shared a video of man casually kissing a girl on the staircase. The setting looks like it is Europe. The man is kissing her passionately and the two look oblivious to the world. The tweet reads, "Someone said this is how Namjoon will be to his gf I HATE LIFE." The tweet has already got 50K likes.

someone said this is how namjoon will be to his gf I HATE LIFE pic.twitter.com/M8UkEBkFze — ely ☻ (@jwekweyz) August 27, 2022

The post has gone viral amongst ARMYs who so love the Bangtan leader. BTS leader RM's new video clips with Megan Thee Stallion are also in circulation. There are fans who found him low-key flirty in the videos. Look at the reactions to the Namjoon as a boyfriend tweet which will make you laugh and smile.

THIS ISNT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/w1csT1Une4 — frankie 家 (@virgomails) August 27, 2022

Kim namjoon let's live a love story like no one else did.. oh please — Y⁷ (@yoongi_97_) August 27, 2022

Btchhhhhhh shuptttttupppp pehle Zindagi Haram hoi pari ??? — rawmean??? (@chiarocurist9) August 27, 2022

You bring this on my tl??

I was streaming 'persona' peacefully — D-3? ??? ⁷⟬⟭? teamHyyh (@freesiaOT7) August 27, 2022

Armys are very delusional over Namjoon I think pic.twitter.com/fNepzHn6iO — BIitzz?(#TeamHYYH)‹‹ | ››? (Megan’s Wife?) (@yoongisgunner) August 28, 2022

Well, fans will get to see BTS RM in the Sexy Nukim video that comes out on September 1 2022. He gave an interview to The New York Times where he spoke about doing his bit for Korean artistes. BTS RM is one of the most admired young leaders of the globe.