BTS fans in India have been hopeful of a concert since a long time. When BTS revealed that they had planned a tour in India (Mumbai) for MOTS 7 but had to cancel it because of the pandemic, several hearts broke. During Festa 2022 everyone was hoping that BTS would announce a world tour. However, the boys said that they are now more focused on their solo careers. J-Hope has just released his album, Jack In The Box which is a critical and commercial hit. He is going to perform at Lollapalooza on Sunday July 31, 2022. Now, the organisers have announced that Lollapalooza is coming to India next year. We will see top musicians performing in Mumbai on January 28-29, 2022.

Now, they have tied up with Book My Show for the tickets. It looks like the line-up will be announced in the next couple of months. They have teased fans with a couple of posts on Instagram. One of them hints at J-Hope while the other is for BTS. This is indeed exciting. Fans are curious if Hobi will come down to India for a solo concert. In the next few months, Namjoon and SUGA have solo albums in the offing so there are possibilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow (@bookmyshowin)

The comments are full of whether BTS rapper-vocalist Jung Hoseok will come to India in January 2023 or not. It will be a delight to see him in the country.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow (@bookmyshowin)

We do not know if this is a sign that BTS or some members of the K-Pop kings will come or not. Fans have warned people not to give them false hopes. The septet has been ruling the music scene since two to three years, and Indian BTS fans want them to experience the love of desimys.