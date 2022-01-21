BTS: ARMY is bowled over by Jungkook's artist made collection of Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp and hoodie – view tweets

ARMY is going bonkers over Jungkook aka BTS' Golden Maknae's artist-made collection of Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp and Armyst zip-up hoodie. Check out ARMYs reaction to Jungkook's merch here: