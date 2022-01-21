BTS aka Bangtan Boys has been releasing their merch aka Artist-Made collections for some time now. Until now, we have seen the artist-made collections of Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and J-Hope. And now, it's time for BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook's Artist-made collection. And they have kept the best for the last, it seems. Jungkook's artist-made collection includes a Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp and an Armyst zip-up hoodie. ARMY is bowled over by Jungkook's artist made collection. And have expressed their desire to own it. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Debate over BTS serving military, Idris Elba in next James Bond film, The Batman runtime and more

Talking about the Mood Lamp from Jungkook's artist-made collection, it is a sea of ARMY as stars and had mood lighting of pink, blue and purple. It also includes Jungkook's voice which says, "Bluetooth is connected", "Welcome to Jungkook’s Mikrokosmos", "See you soon" and "See You Again." Imagine ARMY's desire to own a mood lamp with Jungkook's voice! Another thing from Jungkook's Artist-made collection is a zip-up hoodie named Armyst. It is an amalgamation of ARMY + Amethyst which is a purple gemstone. Check out the collection here: Also Read - BTS: Suga shares first ever picture of his pet dog Holly; not just ARMY, J-Hope is melting too – read tweets

HYBE released a video of JK's Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp and it has been widely shared across by the ARMY. Listen to Kookie's voice here:

ARMY is going gaga over Jungkook's Merch. They have been expressing their desire to own his products but are also lamenting about their broke status. Memes and outpour of love on Jungkook's merch can be seen on social media. Check out ARMY's reaction here:

JUNGKOOK TALKS TO YOU?????? HE TALKS TO YOU?????? pic.twitter.com/w7SDL6whuC — casey⁷; ❄️ (@kookieshoya) January 21, 2022

JUNGKOOK SAYING “BLUETOOTH IS CONNECTED” IS MY LAST STRAW — bie⁷•ᴗ• (@tuesdayswithbts) January 21, 2022

NAH CAUSE HIS VOICE IS REALLY INSTALLED IN THE LAMP ??? — bie⁷•ᴗ• (@tuesdayswithbts) January 21, 2022

OH?????? IT'S A SPEAKER AND A MOOD LAMP???? AND IT TALKS IN KOO'S VOICE??? OH I AM FOAMING AT THE MOUTH I NEED IT pic.twitter.com/9RhxiJqEor — mcstupid ass⁷ for 2x grammy nominated aoty bts (@clownacademia) January 21, 2022

?? I want this soo bad pic.twitter.com/xGoQz0QNWx — Rk 1719 (@rk_1719) January 21, 2022

AKEJEKAKSKAKAKAKSKAKS I WANT TJIS pic.twitter.com/DyMDB4jXwO — kim⁷ | ia ? (@seokjincenzo) January 21, 2022

Jungkook's smooth and cute voice from the lamp?

"Bluetooth is connected"

"Welcome to Jungkook's Mikrokosmos" I'm crying this is cute and beautiful ?

WOW I NEED THIS!!!!! #ArtistMadeByJungkook #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/o8X0RUxk1g — Zeha⁷ (@jklovemode) January 21, 2022

I just want have NOT

this one thing on THIS!!!!

24th Jan? please god? pic.twitter.com/PQivxoSvMI — Zeha⁷ (@jklovemode) January 21, 2022

His voice! I want that voice to wake me up daily. Alexa can go now. — artforartsake (@forartsake7) January 21, 2022

Wait...... Wht????! This is his voice? Omggggg i can't handle this please?? i need some money right now? pic.twitter.com/xWHOIJCOQc — holy (@pppppft_) January 21, 2022

Talking about the rest of the merch, Jin had a pyjama set and pillow set made for good and bad days. RM released Bungeo-Ppand wind Chime and ARMY jogger pants. V aka Taehyung dropped a Boston bag and brooch set. Suga released a guitar pick necklace and Black Note and Cover set. Jimin released a With You Hoodie and Red carving Earring. J-Hope released a Hope Pot Set and Side by SideMini Bag.