BTS' hyungline is stealing thunder from the Maknae line these days. Yes, you read that right, BTS ARMY. RM, Jin, Suga and even J-Hope have been sending their fans into a tizzy and it's all because of their hairstyle. Well, the boys haven't been chopping up their hair and ARMY is just loving it. Bangtan Boy's growing their hair and left ARMYs gushing and why not, the mane suits the boys. Especially the mullet style is being loved by the ARMY. In fact, 'His Hair' is one of the big trends on Twitter that is full of BTS members' pictures and video clips.

Hollywood News: BTS RM's long hair leaves ARMY gushing

Firstly, let's talk about BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM's hair. He was spotted at the Gimpo airport when he was leaving for Japan with Bang PD. His cheerful avatar and his silky smooth hair left ARMY gushing and crushing hard on him. RM's casual look made him a bias wrecker that day.

AAGGHHHH, IM SOOOO CRAZY FOR THIS KIM NAMJOON, HIS HAIR, HIS FVCKINGGGG HAIR!!!, You look so DREAMY With your long hair,Joonie ,??

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT NAMJOON TO JAPAN#RM #NAMJOON @BTS_twt #Hybe pic.twitter.com/FVS8WSgXaA — annanicole19/Half Goddess,Half Hell✨ (@annanicole8888) September 3, 2022

black hair, black t-shirt, eyes, lips, peace sign , a whole thirst trap ?#NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/aKTF1mcy2I — R๓ ? j✿✿n day (@ForeverwithRM) September 8, 2022

Namjoon prettily fixing his pretty pretty hairpic.twitter.com/9iCBT78RgZ — R๓ ? j✿✿n day (@ForeverwithRM) September 8, 2022

BTS Jin's fluffy hair sends ARMY into a tizzy

During the Chuseok 2022 greeting video and live session, Jin's hairstyle was revealed in front of the ARMYs. Of late, Kim Seokjin is seen in a fluffy hairdo in brown colour. He was spotted at the Incheon airport a couple of hours ago and his hair became the talk of the town again.

seokjin and his fluffy brown hair ? pic.twitter.com/lwBBGhXcW3 — jin files (@seokjinfile) September 11, 2022

We have truly returned to fluffy brown hair Jin and I am living my best life ? pic.twitter.com/LJlpd6ZUMf — mapler cozy ??? (@toloseyourpath) September 10, 2022

BTS Suga's silky smooth hair leaves ARMY crushing on him

Suga, these days, has been sharing a lot of selfies on his Instagram handle. And his longish mane has left ARMYs crushing on Yoongi more than ever. Even when Suga had come live on Weverse a couple of days ago, despite using clips, Suga's long hair left ARMY speechless.

You see how Yoongi subtly cast his vote for Hobi long hair by posting how fucking hot he looks with long hair? Take the message to heart Hobi @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/JhsNlek44W — ಥ_ಥ ⁷ HAPPY NAMJOON DAY (@youngforevertwt) August 23, 2022

BTS SUGA/YOONGI INSTAGRAM UPDATE 220828 PT.1 SG: (seems that) my hair is messy pic.twitter.com/9psFRDIcZD — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 28, 2022

Yoongi's new habit : touching his long hair as often as possible #SUGApic.twitter.com/EtrLUlOOBv — Min Sakina⁷ (@Sakina801) September 8, 2022

His hair!! He tease us, he knew how we love his long hair,it's so pretty #SUGApic.twitter.com/9iX3QgqAGq — Min Sakina⁷ (@Sakina801) August 24, 2022

BTS J-Hope's mullet hairdo impresses ARMY

Back when Jung Hoseok aka Hobi was leaving for his Lollapalooza concert, his long hair caught ARMY's attention. But it was during the concert, that Jhope's mullet hairstyle was the talk of the town for days on end. Fans were bowled over not just by Hobi's energy on stage but also by his look.

pretty ears pretty nose pretty eyes pretty lips pretty hair pretty hobi pic.twitter.com/oZjd6gFST6 — zaya (@guoxigirl) September 10, 2022

SOBBING HE'S SO BEAUTIFUL? THE GLASSES? THE HAIR? I AM SO IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/BHtznD5euw — jupi misses hobi (@dimpleboyhobi) September 6, 2022

hobipalooza is iconic i still can’t believe people wanted Hobi to cut his hair like are you fr?!? his long hair is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/xHdAfYLRMj — summarie⁷ ?Joonie day coming?? (@summarie_mata) August 23, 2022

HOBI DON’T CUT YOUR HAIR pic.twitter.com/OCbhFLx7cN — Julie⁷ ??? (@jjkbloomx1) August 22, 2022

Hobi's fluffy hair, the painted nails.. what a look ?? pic.twitter.com/vODvu7JACq — nini ♡ (@tigertae) August 26, 2022

TO CUT THIS HAIR? NO...PLS LEAVE IT, HOBI! pic.twitter.com/Q2PurwrdtI — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS are on a hiatus from their group activities. Run BTS has also stopped again. However, there's a free BTS concert for the Busan Expo 2030 that is happening in October. Also, Namjoon's birthday is tomorrow.