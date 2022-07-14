BTS members - Taehyung, Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, are making news every day for various reasons. Be it for their solo tracks or their group projects and more, BTS may have taken a break, but it seems like less of a break. After J-Hope stunning everyone with his hair extensions on the W Korea's cover and winning hearts with his Arson teaser, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Suga aka Min Yoongi have grabbed headlines. And it is for the most adorable video of TaeGi bond! There are also rumours of Taehyung and Suga flying to Japan. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's emo look and doe eyes during Superstar K audition will tug at your heartstrings [Watch]

Taehyung-Suga aka TaeGi leaves ARMY tripping

So, a video of BTS aka Bangtan Boys - Taehyung and Suga is going viral. An ARMY had shared an edited video in which the two members of the most popular boyband are seen bonding over food. Both Suga and Taehyung are seen feeding each other and sharing food. It's one of the most heart-warming videos ever. In one of the clips that have been compiled by the BTS ARMY, we can see Suga giving the bigger piece of eatables. Check out the video here:

taegi stans are so weak, just show them yoongi and taehyung feeding each other so fondly and they'll start sobbing pic.twitter.com/DrNOzvO7O6 — jejuliallgreen⁷?? semi ia (@taeginjske_lion) July 13, 2022

BTS ARMY showers love on TaeGi

BTS ARMY is currently tripping over Suga and Taehyung's bond. The video is going viral and everyone is crushing over how Taehyung and Suga are both feeding each other and looking out for each other. There are also rumours of Suga and V aka Min Yoongi and Kim Taehyung flying to Japan. While some are speculating that they are already in Japan while others are wondering when they'll fly and for what? Check out the reactions here:

Taehyung and Suga's bond

Taehyung and Suga both are Daegu kids. They have a very Tom-Jerry-ish bond. Suga is not the most physically clingy kind while Taehyung showers his affections with physical gestures such as hugs, holding hands, chin flicks and more. There's a misconception that they don't get along but the video above proves otherwise.

Suga's solo projects

Suga is working on something but there are no details as of yet. He is the surprising kind. During the Festa dinner, Jungkook, however, confirmed that Suga is working on something. Moreover, there's a hint about Suga working with Jimin on a project. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Taehyung's solo projects

Taetae will be seen bonding with his Wooga Squad - Park Seojoon, Peakboy, Park Hyunsik and Choi Woo Shik in the Friendcation for In The Soop. The teasers and posters of In The Soop Friendcation are out already. In The Soop Friendcation will streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 22nd January, every Fridays at 11 PM KST. There are going to be four episodes of In The Soop Friendcation. He is also working on his album. Taehyung in his drive vlog had revealed that he had scraped a lot of his songs because he felt they were not good enough.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Taehyung and Suga will soon be flying to Japan. However, nothing has been confirmed. There are also rumours about Jungkook flying to the US for a schedule.