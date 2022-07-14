BTS ARMY is tripping over Taehyung and Yoongi aka TaeGi bonding over food amidst rumours of Suga and V flying to Japan

BTS members Taehyung and Suga are both from Daegu. Taehyung and Yoongi have become the talk of the town and THIS video is the be blamed for BTS ARMY trending TaeGi. Also, there are rumours of Suga and V flying to Japan.