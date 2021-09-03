BTS: ARMY notices that Big Hit has been inspired by fan-made 'Study With BTS' videos; share hilarious incidents of when parents got angry with their 'handsome study partners' — view tweets

It is no secret that ARMY feels that BTS is an inspiration. Yesterday, Big Hit uploaded a video Study With BTS. It was done to motivate students to focus on academics. As we know, there is a lot of focus on marks/grades in Korea. It seems the national entrance test for universities is just 77 days away so this video was made to tell the kids to study. In Korea, there is a College Scholastic Ability Test that determines your admission to a reputed University. In the video, we can the septet writing something with full concentration. Teens all over the world talk about how they watch BTS videos/songs during online classes and the band wanted to tell them to focus on studies. Remember the iconic song, Pied Piper and its lyrics! Also Read - BTS: V once forgot his speech at an award function; what happened next will leave you laughing hard – watch

When ARMY saw the video, fans discussed how Big Hit has been getting inspired by fan-made edits. As we know, there are many Study With BTS videos on YouTube. In the videos, we can images where RM, Jimin, Jin, SUGA, Jungkook, V and J-Hope look like they are studying. Apparently, they are very helpful for teens who find it tough to finish assignments or study. It serves the dual purpose of seeing your fave boys and actually doing some work. One of the examples is the video below... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS enters Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame, Kanye West hints at cheating on Kim Kardashian and more

This is a highly popular video with young people the world over. But the comments below are damn funny. A girl commented, "Not my dad thinking this was an actual zoomcall, he scolded me because there were so many guys on the ''call'' :)", while another one wrote, "Army making edits and content related to BTS Hybe labels : WRITE THAT DOWN." This comment really takes the cake: My mom caught me watching this video on my computer and thought I was in an actual zoom call. She said all the guys in the zoom are handsome and asked which one is my boyfriend :P. Then she proceeds to scold me for being in a zoom call with all guys LOL. Also Read - UNBELIEVABLE! BTS makes a grand entry into the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats

Young people on Twitter also reacted in a similar manner. As we know, RM is the most scholarly of the group. The next is Jimin who is an outstanding science student. SUGA has a lot of knowledge though he is not academically inclined. BTS V was a good student of music.

Me: After few minutes ( I study 5 mins see I break the record of mine) #StudywithBTS pic.twitter.com/6iezbt5mIR — bangtangurl (@bangtangurlx) September 3, 2021

I'm not sure it could make you sleep either. 90% armys didn't study anything when they dropped #StudywithBTS

But we can at least try, right ?#SleepWithBTS — bipasha⁷?❣? (@purplebtsvkook) September 3, 2021

We can see the reactions on this development. BTS consists of RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. Their song Butter has been a record-breaking one this year.