BTS ARMY picks Jimin to spill all secrets in QnA on Instagram – check poll result

BTS members are quite active on Instagram. Well, not so much these days but yep, they have got the hang of Instagram lately. BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their Instagram debut in December last year. Ever since there has been mayhem on Instagram. With the ever increased fan following of each member to them exploring and posting various things on their individual social handles and their interactions as well, it has been a sight for the BTS ARMYs.

BTS's two members from the Maknae line - V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook have been super active. They have even conducted QnA/ AmA sessions on Instagram. And we had asked y'all ARMY, as to which other members from the BTS would y'all like to see conduct an AmA or a QnA on Instagram. Today, we declare the results. Apart from V and JK, the other members in the voting poll were Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and RM. And y'all have picked another Maknae line member which is Jimin, aka Park Jimin.

Chimchim aka the With You singer got the highest votes which are 35 % of the total votes. However, the rest of the BTS members are not far behind. On the second spot is Jin aka Kim Seokjin with 22% of the votes. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is in the third spot with 18% votes. Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok are at number 4 and 5 with 15% and 10% of the total votes. Check out the poll result below:

Meanwhile, in the music world, Jimin and Suga are creating waves. Jimin is making noise for his OST With You which he crooned alongside Ha Sungwoon for the Korean drama Our Blues. Suga aka Agust D recently collaborated with K-pop sensation PSY for That That. He not just wrote the lyrics but also produced the song and featured in it.