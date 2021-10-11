BTS member Jimin aka Park Jimin celebrates his 26th birthday on Wednesday, 13 October 2021. However, his birthday preparations have been in full swing already for months. Earlier in September, we had reported to y'all that the Chinese BTS ARMY has been planning loads for Jimin, that is, Baby Mochi's 26th birthday (28th birthday in Korean age). They had formed an alliance with Jeju Air which aired customised planes that featured Jimin on them. It has been going even before JimTober had arrived (BTS ARMY has renamed October as JimTober). And now, we have come across more plans of BTS ARMY for Jimin's birthday. Keep reading to know about ARMY's grand plans for the My Universe singer. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui her most favourite as she shares a candid BTS picture from Tiku Weds Sheru
Several visual feasts have been planned for the Permission To Dance singer, Jimin. There are 3D led displays, billboard displays across the globe in various countries on the streets, subways and more. Not just that, there's a full-fledged themed effect that would be created in the name of Jimin. His songs Serendipity and Flower have been set as the theme by the BTS ARMY. On his birthday, an exclusive and customised bubble machine flower wall will be placed outside HYBE. Several public welfare projects have been planned as well. BTS ARMY has been donating trees, building a health base and children's learning centres in association with Shanghai Nianfeng Park. Also Read - BTS ARMY expresses angst on Twitter as SoFi stadium concert tickets get sold out even before going on sale
Various cute display pictures have been created to resonate with Jimin's cheerful and vivacious nature. He will also be promoted on a radio show as planned by his fans. Several subway screens will feature a birthday wish for Jimin in South Korea. A customised birthday banner will be seen floating from a helicopter that is said to be en route in both United States and Australia. Also, a thematic projection for Jimin's birthday has been planned on the Busan tower for the first time ever. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut's dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's bail hearing, Kareena Kapoor steals the show at Lakme Fashion Week and more
Apart from that, the BTS ARMY is planning to break and make several records of his songs. They have planned to surpass 150 million views on Serendipity MV. The plan is to create records on various streaming platforms for Christmas Love, Promise, Filter, Friends and more songs. Check out the poster that's been shared widely by BTS ARMY here:
