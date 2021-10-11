BTS member Jimin aka Park Jimin celebrates his 26th birthday on Wednesday, 13 October 2021. However, his birthday preparations have been in full swing already for months. Earlier in September, we had reported to y'all that the Chinese BTS ARMY has been planning loads for Jimin, that is, Baby Mochi's 26th birthday (28th birthday in Korean age). They had formed an alliance with Jeju Air which aired customised planes that featured Jimin on them. It has been going even before JimTober had arrived (BTS ARMY has renamed October as JimTober). And now, we have come across more plans of BTS ARMY for Jimin's birthday. Keep reading to know about ARMY's grand plans for the My Universe singer. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui her most favourite as she shares a candid BTS picture from Tiku Weds Sheru

Several visual feasts have been planned for the Permission To Dance singer, Jimin. There are 3D led displays, billboard displays across the globe in various countries on the streets, subways and more. Not just that, there's a full-fledged themed effect that would be created in the name of Jimin. His songs Serendipity and Flower have been set as the theme by the BTS ARMY. On his birthday, an exclusive and customised bubble machine flower wall will be placed outside HYBE. Several public welfare projects have been planned as well. BTS ARMY has been donating trees, building a health base and children's learning centres in association with Shanghai Nianfeng Park.

Various cute display pictures have been created to resonate with Jimin's cheerful and vivacious nature. He will also be promoted on a radio show as planned by his fans. Several subway screens will feature a birthday wish for Jimin in South Korea. A customised birthday banner will be seen floating from a helicopter that is said to be en route in both United States and Australia. Also, a thematic projection for Jimin's birthday has been planned on the Busan tower for the first time ever.

Apart from that, the BTS ARMY is planning to break and make several records of his songs. They have planned to surpass 150 million views on Serendipity MV. The plan is to create records on various streaming platforms for Christmas Love, Promise, Filter, Friends and more songs. Check out the poster that's been shared widely by BTS ARMY here:

Check out ARMY's plans here:

10.1～10.15

대전

2,9호선 행선안내기 광고

134호선 티지털포스터광고

5678호선 did광고

10.10~10. 16

3,9호선 차내광고

인천, 경의중앙선, 분당선, 수인선, 경강선,부산, 대구, 광주

부분 광고 미리 나왔어요^^ https://t.co/q1h68eecqt — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 27, 2021

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.7-8

The world's first birthday project appeared on New York's Z100 and LA KIIS radio

The most innovative online fan birthday project of all time

On the birthday, the radio host will read the blessings from all the Chinese fans

Date：10.13 pic.twitter.com/5MMvQLz9xT — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 28, 2021

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.9 SNS Profile Photo Picture 1 is Jimin's birthday support profile photo chosen by Chinese fans. We prepare others, choose the one you like, come and change the birthday support profile photo, let's celebrate Jimin's birthday together！ pic.twitter.com/DiNgw0ZG4P — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 29, 2021

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.10-12 [Scroll painting: Flowers & trees & people]

Series of public welfare projects -- Donated trees, built health base and children's learning paradise together with Shanghai Nianfeng Park pic.twitter.com/sX30PxmUyu — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 30, 2021

Customize the exclusive Jimin birthday-themed bubble machine flower wall opposite HYBE Coming soon…#HelloJimtober pic.twitter.com/TNloM39J9w — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) October 4, 2021

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.13-15 [Serendipity And Flower]

Customize the exclusive Jimin birthday-themed bubble machine flower wall opposite the main entrance of HYBE + birthday café, giant banner+ 150 sets of street flags surround HYBE pic.twitter.com/HrHiDpOeQW — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) October 4, 2021

Sunset and flowers draw romance together, you are the love we hide in our heart. All the waiting is for a better reunion, we want to show you all the beauty, so we built a garden for Jimin. With Serendipity and Flower as the theme. pic.twitter.com/P8YGDpvb5y — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) October 5, 2021

미국 3D영상 송출된 시간은 10. 11-10. 17.

L large screen in American ‘s time: 10.11-10.17

Welcome to the repo. https://t.co/e3aP1ZMk2T — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) October 6, 2021

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.18-19 [Airborne Love]

First person in the world - Customized helicopter birthday banner for exclusive routes in both United States and Australia#HappyJiminDay pic.twitter.com/0VX9ItO9WI — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) October 8, 2021

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.20 [Light Of The Setting Sun]

First person in the world - Thematic Projection Show of Busan Tower. It’s the first time that Busan Tower undertakes a birthday project for artist.

Time：10.13 20:00-22:00 pic.twitter.com/hnQiJYv2Pj — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) October 10, 2021