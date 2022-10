BTS ARMY is very protective of the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Everything that is said or done or even not done when it comes to the BTS members, the ARMY goes all guns and blazes over the same. They don't even leave the management company when it comes to, calling out over some mismanagement or lack of action, etc. However, this time around, the BTS ARMY is angry at HYBE for trying to trademark the phrase 'Borahae' coined by Kim Taehyung aka BTS V. Also Read - BTS: Jimin once pretended to be Suga's miffed girlfriend and we bet Armys can't imagine what this led to [Watch]

Hollywood News: HYBE wanted to trademark 'Borahae'

As per K-media reports, HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, wanted to trademark the phrase 'Borahae' which is coined by none other than one of the most popular members of BTS, Kim Taehyung. As per Soompi, a cosmetic brand company called LALALEES wanted to trademark the term 'Borahae' which got a lot of attention. And following the same, HYBE took an action and filed a plea to register a trademark for Borahae. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member Jimin's birthday prep, Justin Bieber ends friendship with Kanye West and more

HYBE's plea to trademark Borahae gets rejected; ARMY reacts

Now, as per the latest report in Soompi, the plea filed by HYBE aka Big Hit Entertainment to trademark Borahae has been rejected by KIPO (Korean Intellectual Property Office). Yes, you read that right. The reason for the same was mentioned in a statement that stated it was coined by Kim Taehyung on November 13, 2016. And they did not accept it as it was against the principles of good faith. It was said that HYBE (the applicant) is not V and that Kim Taehyung is in an employee-employer relationship with the company. Hence, they cannot apply for the right. And after learning about this update, ARMY is in uproar as they want Taehyung to have the copyright and trademark registered in his name. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - BTS member Jimin's birthday projects around the world: Fundraisers for girl child education, anti-human trafficking and more

Advertisement

The last line ..after thy tried to steal BORAHAE frm TAEHYUNG the audicity man ?..

BORAHAE belongs to Taehyung and no one else thts it.. — ⁷⁹? (@taebospace) October 11, 2022

Learn to read everything is not scamn V is not an entity he is an individual.

BORAHAE was not invented by Bighit it was invented by Kim Taehyung aka #V pic.twitter.com/9X5tAunf7Q — 태4ever? (@TataChingu) October 11, 2022

Borahae belongs to taehyung only he deserves the copyright and should trademark under hybe not other company y'll bring this topic every two days? https://t.co/32mnCP4cNU — V (@AIRTAEES) October 11, 2022

Thank you! KIM TAEHYUNG has a big heart full of love.. a selfless man

I love him so much..

Borahae Taehyungie ? — ? my böy (@some1likeV) October 11, 2022

The company wasn’t doing it on Taehyung’s behalf, that’s why they were denied their claim. — B IS FOR BORAHAE | KIM TAEHYUNG | BTS is ⁷ (@ArmysLoveV) October 11, 2022

borahae belongs to taehyung not hybe — Sara ? (@tastytae95) October 11, 2022

Taehyung should claim Borahae. Borahae belongs to him anyway. https://t.co/S8Pe3U66Ch — ?⁷ ₛₒₗₒᵢₛₜ ₖₜₕ (@Vholic_) October 11, 2022

Taehyung should be the one to apply trademark not hybe, cause if borahae was claimed by hybe other groups in hybe could use with just hybe permission. And if someday BTS leave the company they have no right over it anymore, only hybe. Plus the profit they get from sponsors using- — lex⁷⁹ ON REST (@kthvvg) October 11, 2022

Stop babling, Borahae belongs to Taehyung Kim, by the way Hybe and their satellites are sinking ?like that one pic.twitter.com/xLcUQzXGmD — 김태형 Bwi (@CPechany) October 11, 2022

talking as if you aren't the ones who claimed to be taehyung's legal representatives that stopped hybe from copyrighting "borahae", so don't fret and blame it on hybe if other company uses it for marketing https://t.co/aWZzb7jyWt — justahuman⁷ JIMTOBER? (@namchoonysus) October 11, 2022

There is no endless court battle. This is NOT a case. This is just an application. There is a huge difference between the two. Respecting Taehyung as the creator of Borahae does not make us horrible. It is the army who do not respect Tae — giovanni maguire (@gingmaguire) October 11, 2022

Its not about knowing BTS . Its about respecting the creator of Borahae. KIPO respected Taehyung unfortunately "Army " do not. They prefer the Company owns it. so sad — giovanni maguire (@gingmaguire) October 11, 2022

Trademark your Borahae quick before Bighit steal it again for the 3rd time Taehyung~ah @BTS_twt https://t.co/boCZ32dzh1 — WePurpleYouV ? (@WE_PURPLE_YOU_V) October 11, 2022

What does Borahae mean?

Borahae means I Purple You. It also translates to I'll love you till the end of days as said by BTS V. The phrase was made by amalgamating Bora and Saranghae. Bora stands for Purple which is the last colour of the rainbow and Saranghae stands for I Love You, thus it became Bora-hae, I Purple You.