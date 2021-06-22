BTS: ARMY rejoices as Butter stays on top spot of Billboard Hot 100 for fourth consecutive week; hail Suga for THIS reason

BTS' ARMY is thrilled beyond words. Their latest track, Butter is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week. It is no mean feat by any stretch of imagination. Their last song Dynamite was on the No.1 spot for three weeks. Now, Butter is the 13th song to stay on the No.1 spot for 4 weeks in the history of Billboard Hot 100. The previous record was held by Aerosmith in the year 1998. The song was the timeless I Don't Want To Miss A Thing. It was from the film, Armageddon. The number is still a fave with listeners. Music critics were very appreciative of Dynamite and Butter in the pop genre. Let us see how longer it reigns on the charts. Also Read - Choreographer Uma: There was only singing and playing in 'Rockstar'

BTS won four awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 for Dynamite. Butter is produced by the group with song-writing done by Canadian writers. Fans are trending hashtags like #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us, CONGRATULATIONS KINGS and WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS. Now, there was a chat session for fans before Muster Sowoozoo 2021 where all the members shared memories and aspirations for the future. Suga said it would be a dream to see Butter on top of Billboard charts for consecutive weeks. Looks like his wish has come true!

Look at them top the bb main chart for 4 consecutive weeks on their birthday month. The 1st Asian act & 1st song by a group to spend its first 4 weeks at #1 since Aerosmith in 1998.

WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS ??#Butter4thNo1OnHot100

CONGRATULATIONS KINGS YOU DESERVED IT!?? pic.twitter.com/sIGXc302R4 — ⟭⟬ ⁷ + ? = ♡ ??? (@BANGTANEEM) June 21, 2021

at this point yoongi could ask for the universe and army would make it happen ㅠㅠ WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS pic.twitter.com/QVNmINNpUi — ion? • jiang cheng brainrot (@kaeya_x) June 22, 2021

what yoongi wants yoongi gets pic.twitter.com/skRfH8tfqP — mavi⁷ (@comebemy_taejin) June 22, 2021

You knew it Yoongi. ? @BTS_twt #Butter4thNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/e79dk1dZD5 — Soo Choi ? a fan of pop icon of this century (@choi_bts2) June 21, 2021

Suga's prediction of Butter continuing for weeks seem to be coming true. On another note, even the solo songs of V and Suga are doing really well. The Korean band surely is on top of their game.