BTS: ARMY rejoices as Butter stays on top spot of Billboard Hot 100 for fourth consecutive week; hail Suga for THIS reason

BTS' ARMY is thrilled beyond words. Their latest track, Butter is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week. It is no mean feat by any stretch of imagination. Their last song Dynamite was on the No.1 spot for three weeks. Now, Butter is the 13th song to stay on the No.1 spot for 4 weeks in the history of Billboard Hot 100. The previous record was held by Aerosmith in the year 1998. The song was the timeless I Don't Want To Miss A Thing. It was from the film, Armageddon. The number is still a fave with listeners. Music critics were very appreciative of Dynamite and Butter in the pop genre. Let us see how longer it reigns on the charts. Also Read - Choreographer Uma: There was only singing and playing in 'Rockstar'
BTS won four awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 for Dynamite. Butter is produced by the group with song-writing done by Canadian writers. Fans are trending hashtags like #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us, CONGRATULATIONS KINGS and WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS. Now, there was a chat session for fans before Muster Sowoozoo 2021 where all the members shared memories and aspirations for the future. Suga said it would be a dream to see Butter on top of Billboard charts for consecutive weeks. Looks like his wish has come true!
Suga's prediction of Butter continuing for weeks seem to be coming true. On another note, even the solo songs of V and Suga are doing really well. The Korean band surely is on top of their game.
