BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is 'home' says BTS ARMY as the Run BTS singer drops unseen pictures on Instagram from his recent New York visit. A couple of weeks ago, Taehyung had jetted off to New York for his personal work schedule. ARMYs had been guessing about his schedule and upcoming projects thereafter. BTS V returned to South Korea on Jungkook's birthday. He posted a birthday note for the youngest BTS member's birthday on Twitter and informed of his arrival to the ARMYs on Weverse, promising he'll share pictures in some days. And he has finally shared them on Instagram now! Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung spotted with BFF Park Bogum at an exhibition; netizens find a link to Blackpink's Jennie [View Tweets]

BTS V shares pics on Instagram

Kim Taehyung, as promised, dropped pictures from his New York City visit on the gram. And it's all about how much fun he had whilst there. The first picture is a total 'boyfriend' material picture, as ARMYs would popularly describe him. He shared a video from a club he attended whilst in New York. The third picture is a hazy one of Taehyung admiring the towering skyrises. The fourth picture is a mirror selfie in an elevator. There are pictures of the river and himself sitting by the riverside. Taheyung also posed alongside a statue which had an elephant's head and a man's body. There are some goofy pictures of Taehyung from clubs too. Lastly, he shared a video of a fireplace. "in NY," he captioned the post. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS: Move over Kim Taehyung-Jennie's dating rumours; THESE Bangtan Boys fan arts will help you distract

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

BTS ARMY goes crazy

As soon as Taehyung dropped the pictures on his gram, fans are going crazy. They are having an individual meltdown on Twitter and the reactions are adorable. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS: As Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours dominate headlines, the Winter Bear singer's fans donate 1.23 million won for flood relief in Korea

I cant even start to write..ive been staring at this for hours..i just missed you so much and i knew it..you’ll gonna come home soon and yes you did! My gut feeling never fails me! TAEHYUNG CAME HOME#KimTaehyung #TAEHYUNG #BTSV pic.twitter.com/IkevBZTG79 — Omiko (@Omiko20365390) September 6, 2022

? kim taehyung is such a boyfriend ? #btsv pic.twitter.com/Z6UZPTHico — daily tete ✩ (@vtetelogs) September 6, 2022

Looks like everyone has got their new wallpapers~ Thanks to Kim Taehyung in NY. Taehyung came home. thv in NY?‍♂️#KimTaehyung #BTSV pic.twitter.com/9mOTGUVjjT — Livius Grey (@LiviusGrey) September 6, 2022

My baby really did come home today??just be happpy my unbothered king V ?it took me two hours to process his NYC pictures?we breathed the same air for a week and you were so happy #KimTaehyung #BTSV you deserve the world ???? pic.twitter.com/8YhDYEYYCi — nabataecrumbs???‍♀️ (@tubatae22) September 6, 2022

This is what you call updates. He kept his word and gave us smiles. The purest~#BTSV#KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/xDajTtTvcO — Livius Grey (@LiviusGrey) September 6, 2022

Kim Taehyung is #1 The Most Successful Kpop Idol In The World reported by NAVER with The Highest Brand, EMV and SNS values in Kpop Industry ??

Love you BTS CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG#KimTaehyung #BTSV #TAEHYUNG#BTSV pic.twitter.com/jWEQ70IzZ1 — mehar (@Meharmehar1630) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, it is being said that Kim Taehyung visited New York City for a photo shoot with Vogue magazine. When ARMYs learned about the same, they started sharing pictures of Taetae as a model and are now gearing up for his next model look. Taehyung photoshoot is said to release in October. A couple of months ago, Taehyung sent everyone into a tizzy for his appearance at Celine's fashion show.