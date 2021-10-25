BTS ARMY share their excitement on watching members Jungkook, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin, RM, Suga and J-Hope perform at the PTD on stage online concert

BTS ARMY went bonkers while watching the Permission To Dance on Stage online concert. They have been sharing and gushing over RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jungkook on social media like crazy!!! Check out their reactions here: