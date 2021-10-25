BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage's online concert was held yesterday and it was a humungous hit it seems. ARMY has been flooding Twitter and social media with memes, pictures, videos and various content stanning the BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The concert began with their iconic hit number ON followed by Fire. Also Read - BTS' V didn't participate in any choreography for 'Permission To Dance' concert due to THIS reason
The Sweet Night crooner, V, was unable to perform on stage with the rest of the band members as he was suffering from a calf injury. He performed the concert while sitting. They performed DNA, Blue & Grey, Black Swan, a short medley of Blood Sweat & Tears and Fake Love, Life Goes On, Boy with Luv, Dynamite, Butter, Dis-ease, Telepathy, Stay, I Need U, Save Me, Spring Day, Permission To Dance to name a few. BTS members also dished out messages for the ARMY. Jin said that turning 30 is hurting him here and there but that he wants to do more concerts before he becomes old. They'll be starting with the concert in LA and hence, he's hoping to see ARMY more often after that. Jimin added, "The Olympic stadium is really big and without anyone here, it feels half like doing a rehearsal. It's becoming more difficult to think of what to say now that I've said so much without you guys here. But I feel we're gonna meet soon, so let's talk more then." V added that the pain suddenly shot up today. He added that the BTS members wanted to give their all for this concert. He added that he is not mad and that he has got Iron legs He promised ARMY to take care of himself, get better soon and perform better in the next concerts." Also Read - This is how BTS's J-Hope reacted to Jungkook rapping a classic hip hop song – watch video
BTS ARMY went bonkers while watching the concert. They have been sharing and gushing over the boys on social media like crazy!!! Check out their reactions here: Also Read - BTS CONFIRMS leaving Sony Music’s Columbia Records for Universal Music
