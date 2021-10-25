BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage's online concert was held yesterday and it was a humungous hit it seems. ARMY has been flooding Twitter and social media with memes, pictures, videos and various content stanning the BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The concert began with their iconic hit number ON followed by Fire. Also Read - BTS' V didn't participate in any choreography for 'Permission To Dance' concert due to THIS reason

The Sweet Night crooner, V, was unable to perform on stage with the rest of the band members as he was suffering from a calf injury. He performed the concert while sitting. They performed DNA, Blue & Grey, Black Swan, a short medley of Blood Sweat & Tears and Fake Love, Life Goes On, Boy with Luv, Dynamite, Butter, Dis-ease, Telepathy, Stay, I Need U, Save Me, Spring Day, Permission To Dance to name a few. BTS members also dished out messages for the ARMY. Jin said that turning 30 is hurting him here and there but that he wants to do more concerts before he becomes old. They'll be starting with the concert in LA and hence, he's hoping to see ARMY more often after that. Jimin added, "The Olympic stadium is really big and without anyone here, it feels half like doing a rehearsal. It's becoming more difficult to think of what to say now that I've said so much without you guys here. But I feel we're gonna meet soon, so let's talk more then." V added that the pain suddenly shot up today. He added that the BTS members wanted to give their all for this concert. He added that he is not mad and that he has got Iron legs He promised ARMY to take care of himself, get better soon and perform better in the next concerts." Also Read - This is how BTS's J-Hope reacted to Jungkook rapping a classic hip hop song – watch video

BTS ARMY went bonkers while watching the concert. They have been sharing and gushing over the boys on social media like crazy!!! Check out their reactions here: Also Read - BTS CONFIRMS leaving Sony Music’s Columbia Records for Universal Music

"The olympic stadium is really big and without anyone here, it feels half like doing a rehearsal. It's becoming more difficult to think of what to say now that I've said so much without you guys here.But i feel we're gonna meet soon, so let's talk more then." - JIMIN #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/izfV1wRN8O — busan.mochi ? (@busanjimochi) October 25, 2021

I was completely losing it here.??? Dis-Ease performance both at Sound Check and #PTDonStage was epic. @BTS_twt really had fun during this song.? https://t.co/ENtcRTd4Mj — ☾Moonchild Rising⁷ ???????? (@BBVitaz) October 25, 2021

2021 silver spoon RM ended our well-being #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/oiolSS1Dns — hope⁷ ♡ slow (@eternaljhsk) October 25, 2021

Thank you to all streamers who shared yesterdays PTD concert.Your Effort, generousity as well as risking your accnts jst to share it wth us is very much appreciated.I know its wrong but lets sing "MY MAMA SAID IT WAS OKAY, MY MAMA SAID ITS QUITE ALL RIGHT"??? #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/1z1e44XAB6 — LOVE MYSELF (@magicshop955) October 25, 2021

Googie growing up and wearing crop tops and I dunno how to handle it ?? #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/CfjPjsw0Va — mat07 (@mat_bts07) October 25, 2021

✨I think we deserve a medal for surviving the Blue & Gray -> Black Swan -> 2021 BLOODS SWEAT & TEARS -> Fake Love segment of the #PTDonStage concert…cause DAMN pic.twitter.com/O6NPNfmHKV — Borahae Coco⁷ ?? (@naturallybts) October 25, 2021

namjoon saying he felt sad that taetae wasn't able to perform the choreo but still glad that they were all able to perform today ? thank you for enduring kim taehyung and thank you bangtan for this awesome night ? OUR STRONG TAEHYUNGIE#PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/589S8Qly0h — yang⁷☆ PTD CONCERT (@jjkvchi) October 24, 2021

I'm glad that the concert was live ?

If not, the editors would have added bt21 stickers during the performance....

?‍♀️

Especially Chimmy, Tata and Cooky ??

And yes, may God immensely bless all their costume designers??#PTDonStage #BTSCONCERT #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/mCldXvSDjx — Sharon Mathew (@SharonM17370733) October 24, 2021

BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS ,Fake love

Ajhhj keren keren sekarang dynamite JIMINS Kim taehyung Jungkook mengkece

Kece semua nya #PermissionToDanceOnStage #PermissiontoDance #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/i8FITSqsEl — 태형 마이 라이브 (@UlfaDwi43398851) October 24, 2021

The last man standing Kim Seokjin... ??? Main character feels! HOW I'VE MISSED FAKE LOVEEEEE!!! #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/cvFahfTG2g — JIN ? MAIN OST (@JinCrave) October 24, 2021

“No matter what the circumstances are, we’ll find a way. So do not worry, and just enjoy the concert your room” ㅡ 211024, Kim Namjoon In PTD Souncheck #PTDonStage @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/TtmC49Uegu — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) October 24, 2021

OMG HELLO THE TRANSITION FORM DYNAMITE TO BUTTER IS SO SMOOTH!!! #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/tehDY64Irc — Angel⁷ ⋆ʚ♡ɞ⋆ (@BangtanILUV_7) October 24, 2021