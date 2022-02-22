BTS ARMY, it's yet another Tuesday with no Run BTS episode. It's been well over 100 days since we saw the Bangtan Boys - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - being goofy, hilarious, cuteness, handsome, charming and enthusiastic over games and fun. ARMYs have been sharing memes and Run BTS clips of the Bangtan Boys on Twitter and are dreading yet another Tuesday without a fun-filled and adventurous episode. Let's check out the memes, clips and entertaining segments of Run BTS episodes shared by ARMY below: Also Read - BTS: When Jimin-Jungkook had a nasty fight and patched things up in K-drama style in the rain!

I miss Run BTS ? pic.twitter.com/dJaF8pBPSd — daily i miss run bts (@imissrunbts) February 22, 2022

SINCE WE’RE ALL MISSING RUN BTS ???? ?? LET ME BRING BACK THIS FUNNY & CUTE VMIN MOMENT FROM EP. 150 ???☺️✨? THEY ARE FOREVER BESTIES!!.. #Taetae #VMIN #JIMIN #BTSARMY #runbts pic.twitter.com/d1X0lmlRvV — KANISHA ✨ || OT7?? || JK’S BABYMAMA?? (@QueenKanisha23) February 22, 2022

27462827th Tuesday without Run bts

I am not okay ? pic.twitter.com/BhV5ExP336 — Jo⁷ (@Armyst_Angel) February 22, 2022

Run BTS Ep.141

Selamanya dedek kookie jadi yang paling nggemesin pic.twitter.com/UZpvAojK0l — @ BTS _WAWA_Yully (@Yully77322163) February 22, 2022

I saw run BTS trending and I really thought my Tuesdays had been saved.? — Chido (@chichi2696) February 22, 2022

Just want to inform hybe that we are running out of RUN BTS Memes. Consider it as urgent please ? pic.twitter.com/neRLtLLANo — DIRA⁷?Borahae Day ? (@itsOT7paprika) February 22, 2022

tuesday 22.2.22 and there’s still no run bts??? — JK:) (@kthsgfs) February 22, 2022

#runbts : Good Time Today is 2/22/22, Manifesting that Run BTS come back again for our therapy Comment Retweet Like ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ If you miss Run BTS our healing time pic.twitter.com/qDnrkFEq5X — Yanah⁷ Purplegalaxy ? (@btsot74ever) February 22, 2022

It’s 2/22/22 let’s manifest the return of Run Bts & in honor of our angel Tuesday here bts singing loner ? pic.twitter.com/bjYFno6Y4K — Izabelle ♡ (@Izabelle1110) February 22, 2022

A ✨TUESDAY✨ without RUN BTS again?? https://t.co/81ERMHCyUo — aishu⁷ ?? (@ashuxedits) February 22, 2022

Some of my RUN BTS fave craaazyyy episodes a thread pic.twitter.com/SXjJ7bWfF5 — ♡ (@dannagatchiii) February 22, 2022

Run BTS Rp.137 bikin ngakak ampe gemessss pic.twitter.com/qP2MDd6ti6 — @ BTS _WAWA_Yully (@Yully77322163) February 22, 2022

Run BTS trending? Tiba" bangt, kirian udh ada konfirmasi klau udh balik. Ternyata hanya berisi kata" rindu dari ARMY Salah satu run BTS yg berkesan krna jdi ARMY setelah kena pelet tuan lacibolala? pic.twitter.com/CLNlBKPL2x — Mrs. Park? (@_13ThisIsKem) February 22, 2022

Kangen bangettttttttttttttttttttttttttt

run BTS ?? pic.twitter.com/C8NtzsefG7 — Lilis alfiya (@LilisAj33) February 22, 2022

another tuesday without run bts pic.twitter.com/82NCLep45R — reese⁷ (@abyssyoonjin) February 22, 2022

Run BTS is a special variety entertainment show featuring the Bangtannies. It airs on VLive since 2015 and on Weverse since 2020. In every episode of Run BTS, the boys (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook), play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges, and sometimes carry out secret missions, in order to earn prizes or receive punishments. There have been about 3 seasons and 156 episodes that made Tuesday favourite days of the ARMYs.

Some of the most popular Run BTS episodes include 100 seconds sports day, Back to School, BTS vs Zombies, Run BTS in Hotel, BTS Sauna, Run BTS Drama, Pajama Party, Dalbang, Reply BTS Village, 777 Lucky Seven, 77 Minute Debate, BTS Village: Joseon Dynasty to name a few.

On the work front, BTS has been on a break for a couple of weeks now. Three of the BTS members RM, Suga and Jimin conducted a Live session on Vlive and entertained the ARMYs while giving updates on what they had been upto during their break. Over their break, BTS also made their Instagram debut. RM and J-Hope have been super active on Instagram whereas Jin, Jungkook, Taehyung and Suga have been fairly active. Jimin has been staying away from Instagram. Why Chimchim? come to Insta, please.