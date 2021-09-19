The popular South Korean pop band BTS members were recently appointed as Future Culture Special Envoys by South Korea’s president, Moon Jae In. The Bangtan boys received letters of appointment along with commemorative fountain pens. The handsome boys of BTS received their new diplomatic passport. The diplomatic passports have amazing benefits that will leave you stunned. A diplomatic passport gives its holders benefits that people with regular passports do not get. Diplomatic passports in South Korea are given to President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Foreign Minister, former presidents and their families, former prime ministers and their families, and civil servants appointed by the Foreign Minister. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty's homecoming post for Shamita Shetty, Gwyneth Paltrow launches LED-mirrors for women's private part and more
Moreover, now the diplomatic passports have been given to special envoys, like BTS under the Enforcement Decree of the Passport Act. Tomorrow the BTS members will be giving a speech at the United Nations General Assembly and ARMY is super-excited about it. BTS leader RM will be giving his speech tomorrow and fans remembered the speech he had given at UNGA earlier in 2018. 'We are proud of Namjoon' is trending and fans are all praise for his speech in 2018 and are excited about tomorrow. Take a look: Also Read - Just 10 pictures of BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook that'll make you miss the teenage kookie
