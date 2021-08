BTS: Army showers love on V in Iron Man style as they trend 'I Love You 3000 Taehyung' for his super special achievement

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V always garners love from fans not only for his singing and dancing skills but also for his humble gesture. While we see ARMY celebrating every small achievement of the Bangtan Boys, Kim's special milestone was given an Iron Man spin with trend 'I Love You 3000 Taehyung' on Twitter as the vocalist completed 3000 days since the time he was revealed as the final member of BTS. Here are some of the special and sweet messages of the fans... Also Read - Popular south-Korean singer Lee Hyun REVEALS which BTS member he believes is the 'most handsome' and his answer will make ARMY elated

Thank you for being a member of BTS, thank you for being there, thank you for your warm words and thank you for everything you have given and will gave for us, we are so lucky to have you? I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/K18LGHRrEo — LITAE (@lktae9) August 17, 2021

Remember when Taehyung running to give army a heart at their first fansign! I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG ? pic.twitter.com/aCrY66yEwp — Sara⁷ ♡ (@Sara22323826) August 17, 2021

When was the first time you saw Taehyung? tell us & drop the tag

I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNGpic.twitter.com/QBgGN5xmrz — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) August 17, 2021

When Taehyung was finally revealed, he became an instant stan attractor & many people became fans. He had great charms in terms of appearance, personality & other talents, so he was kept as a secret weapon to make a big impact & create interest I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/sTQAGFJYxc — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) August 17, 2021

the source of my happiness, the man who always makes my mood calm and my mood rises ?? I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG #8YearsWithTaehyung pic.twitter.com/6F8yEQoFGd — 뷔TAES (@Taekook72270268) August 17, 2021

“#V had great charms in terms of appearance &personality,so I thought it would be impactful when he was revealed last. It was an effective strategy in forming the team’s overall image & leaving an impression of each member” - Bang PD I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG ? pic.twitter.com/IaCu61IUyA — ? tetaee? ⁷ᴾᵀᴰ (@Jekeeey2) August 17, 2021

You know I have a best friend. He's worlds bestest frnd. He is sweet, innocent, and very cutieeee and his voice omg!! Yes Im talking about

taetae!!

I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG???? pic.twitter.com/9QXSH9YfPr — ♠️Bang(Tani)♠️ (@bangtannie_cult) August 17, 2021

3000 days since Taehyung's first tweet and his reveal as a member of BTS.

Thank you, Tae, for choosing BTS, making beautiful music, being you, and loving us ? I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/dEd9nAdMXb — Kruthi (@koofied7) August 17, 2021

3000 days since your first tweet! And we've cherished every other tweet you've posted too! I love how you love Army. And I love you ? I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/EyW9WriAAQ — ᴾᵀᴰ᧒ꪖꪑỉꫀᵀᴷ??? (@MyVkOoKHrT) August 17, 2021

Well, we hope V drops a special surprise to celebrate this special day. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V's priceless reaction when asked if BTS has hooked up with ARMY, Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez's daughter over dinner and more