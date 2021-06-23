BTS: ARMY slams fans of BLACKPINK for toxic comments on Jimin, V; #disbandblackpink trends on social media – deets inside

Fan wars in K-Pop are not unusual. BTS' ARMY and fans of the girl group, Black Pink called 'Blinks' have got into a massive fan on social media. This has happened after rumours of the girl band disbanding. While there is no official confirmation on the same, the gossip is doing rounds on social media. In the middle of all this, ARMY is upset reading some nasty comments on BTS members Namjoon, V and Jimin. The nastiest slurs seem to be directed towards Jimin where he has been targeted with rape jokes. Some of them have spoken ill of Kim Taehyung's family too especially of his late grandma. This is quite pathetic to say the least. On the other hand, ARMY has lashed out at the management of BLACK PINK for not taking a tough stand on the toxic fans who spew such filth on social media. Also Read - BTS’ RM joins Psy, Blackpink’s Rose and Suga with his second bestselling song in Canada
We can see that the fans of BTS are very upset seeing the kind of comments being thrown at their boys. Social media toxicity is damaging and people should be little more circumspect. Also Read - Why is the world going gaga over BTS, Blackpink and more K-pop sensations? The K-Pop Evolution series unlocks the mystery
