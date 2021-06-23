BTS: ARMY slams fans of BLACKPINK for toxic comments on Jimin, V; #disbandblackpink trends on social media – deets inside

Fan wars in K-Pop are not unusual. BTS' ARMY and fans of the girl group, Black Pink called 'Blinks' have got into a massive fan on social media. This has happened after rumours of the girl band disbanding. While there is no official confirmation on the same, the gossip is doing rounds on social media. In the middle of all this, ARMY is upset reading some nasty comments on BTS members Namjoon, V and Jimin. The nastiest slurs seem to be directed towards Jimin where he has been targeted with rape jokes. Some of them have spoken ill of Kim Taehyung's family too especially of his late grandma. This is quite pathetic to say the least. On the other hand, ARMY has lashed out at the management of BLACK PINK for not taking a tough stand on the toxic fans who spew such filth on social media. Also Read - BTS’ RM joins Psy, Blackpink’s Rose and Suga with his second bestselling song in Canada

Not hate to black pink but some blinks learn some manners we army always support your idols but instead to show same support some blinks hate our boys stop fandom fight ✌️#blackpinkdisband. — Bangtan.official21 (@BAttack21) June 23, 2021

Armys what are we doing? Blinks are toxic not blackpink. We shouldn't hate on groups. They did nothing wrong. I repeat SOME BLINKS ARE TOXIC so don't use #blackpinkdisband — Lav⁷ ∞ (@jeonjiiii) June 23, 2021

Seriously? After all these sh1ts when we twting #blackpinkdisband suddenly everybody saying why are we bringing the artist in damn war with blinks?

I mean bitch where were you intellectuals when blinks twted #/btsd1sband, where were you when they were body shaming 875+ — Cypher (@Blitzkrieg116) June 23, 2021

It is not ok to drag someone's deceased grandparent . It is basic human decency to respect a gone soul and life. That has nothing to do with being a part of a fandom and dragging others in a fanwar. That's humanity. This is not human like. It is so very disgusting of them — Parul⁷☆ (@pleaseparul) June 23, 2021

We can see that the fans of BTS are very upset seeing the kind of comments being thrown at their boys. Social media toxicity is damaging and people should be little more circumspect. Also Read - Why is the world going gaga over BTS, Blackpink and more K-pop sensations? The K-Pop Evolution series unlocks the mystery