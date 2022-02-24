BTS, aka Bangtan Boys, has the best fans in the world! BTS ARMY loves the septet like babies, and it's endearing to watch and know! Wach BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) are loved by everyone across the globe. ARMYs are very attentive and sharp. They remember every little detail about the BTS members. They also take special note of their clothing, styles, outfits and more. Now ARMY, you'd remember a couple of weeks ago, we had shared how a desi ARMY had spotted a Kith pullover on a delivery person? Well, this time, an ARMY has snapped a man on a scooter wearing yet another clothing similar to the Gucci Boy of BTS. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung shares selfies with Yeontan and then deletes it; here's how ARMYs reacted

You've read that right, guys! An ARMY snapped a guy on a scooter wearing a cardigan similar to BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Ralph Lauren cardigan. And ARMY has been going bonkers ever since. "Y'all where is taehyung going on scooter," wrote the ARMY who shared the picture on Twitter. And since, ARMY has been meme-ing around the same. One of the ARMY commented, "Vegas se pehle india visit kr liya," in reference to the Las Vegas concert the Bangtan Boys will be conducting after their Seoul concert. Anyway, check out more reactions of BTS ARMY below: Also Read - BTS: Post Seoul, K-pop band announces Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert; date, venue, timing – full deets here

with me you mean...? pic.twitter.com/npMOlF3g6o — niki⁷ trying out my spen :) (@cute_tete_) February 23, 2022

the fact that the helmet is green too ?? pic.twitter.com/qSntPrh41Y — prachi⁷ (@2seokberry) February 23, 2022

That guy is definitely taehyung biased ??? — Elina (@Elina17244576) February 23, 2022

Alexa play " dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter" by Dhinchack pooja ??? — Miss Euphoria⁷? | Joan's gf (700%) real ? (@misseuphoria_7) February 23, 2022

HOW TF ARE RANDOM PEOPLE GETTING BTS WORN OUTFITS AND I'M HERE NOT EVEN ABLE TO SEE THEM ONLINE???????? — vinnie_7 (@bangtanies_777) February 23, 2022

SELL IT TO ME OMFG ??

I think i should go check the nearest thrift store ?? — sush~ (@seoulauraa) February 23, 2022

taehyung when he want to buy some snack for me? pic.twitter.com/xgkj0uEdOk — όμορφο σκοτάδι (@Hecattekim) February 23, 2022

Vegas se pehle india visit kr liya ??? pic.twitter.com/HJX0aWNoJu — ?blonde Taehyung? (@PandeySatya2) February 23, 2022

To my house, ofc. — Sam lvs A.♡ Spock (@jeondthv) February 23, 2022

Tae after being caught by armys- pic.twitter.com/TUbJJrWIfV — Mrs. Namjoon || VIBRATOR AS BTS MERCH WHEN? (@borahornae) February 23, 2022

Where are they getting these clothes from? Forst that kth shirt now this? — S⁷? (@JayyyKayyyy07) February 23, 2022

Taehyung : Mai toh so rha tb ye koi or ha ???? pic.twitter.com/7BsudnSSTs — Bangtan Ayesha⁷/My Prachi day (@BangtanAyesha) February 23, 2022

Tae in india.?

When he came.i don't know about that?? pic.twitter.com/sM2xY9Ledh — ⁷cheᴮᵘᵗᵗᵉʳᵀʰᵉᵉᴿᵉᵐᶦˣ? (@Chee65344125) February 23, 2022

It's the second time seeing someone wearing exactly same outfit as tae like where on earth do they even get it tho — Maya ♡‿♡ (@maayaalicious) February 23, 2022

BTW, Taetae wore the Ralph Lauren cardigan in the Run BTS episode 128. On the other hand, BTS V continues to amuse the ARMY by deleting his Instagram posts. The Permission To Dance singer had tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. He has now recovered after being in mandatory quarantine and proper rest. Soon after his recovery, Tae Bear decided to get active on Instagram again. However, he is back to his old ways of removing the stories that he shared. Just yesterday, he had shared super cute Instagram stories with Yeontan and then deleted it.