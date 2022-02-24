BTS, aka Bangtan Boys, has the best fans in the world! BTS ARMY loves the septet like babies, and it's endearing to watch and know! Wach BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) are loved by everyone across the globe. ARMYs are very attentive and sharp. They remember every little detail about the BTS members. They also take special note of their clothing, styles, outfits and more. Now ARMY, you'd remember a couple of weeks ago, we had shared how a desi ARMY had spotted a Kith pullover on a delivery person? Well, this time, an ARMY has snapped a man on a scooter wearing yet another clothing similar to the Gucci Boy of BTS. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung shares selfies with Yeontan and then deletes it; here's how ARMYs reacted
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Director - Hindi below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS announces Las Vegas concert, Kylie Jenner honours Travis Scott with son's middle name and more
You've read that right, guys! An ARMY snapped a guy on a scooter wearing a cardigan similar to BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Ralph Lauren cardigan. And ARMY has been going bonkers ever since. "Y'all where is taehyung going on scooter," wrote the ARMY who shared the picture on Twitter. And since, ARMY has been meme-ing around the same. One of the ARMY commented, "Vegas se pehle india visit kr liya," in reference to the Las Vegas concert the Bangtan Boys will be conducting after their Seoul concert. Anyway, check out more reactions of BTS ARMY below: Also Read - BTS: Post Seoul, K-pop band announces Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert; date, venue, timing – full deets here
BTW, Taetae wore the Ralph Lauren cardigan in the Run BTS episode 128. On the other hand, BTS V continues to amuse the ARMY by deleting his Instagram posts. The Permission To Dance singer had tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. He has now recovered after being in mandatory quarantine and proper rest. Soon after his recovery, Tae Bear decided to get active on Instagram again. However, he is back to his old ways of removing the stories that he shared. Just yesterday, he had shared super cute Instagram stories with Yeontan and then deleted it.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.