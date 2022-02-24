BTS: ARMY spots a man wearing a sweatshirt similar to Taehyung’s Ralph Lauren cardigan; says, ‘Vegas se pehle India visit kar liya’

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has a huge fan in India, it seems. That fan loves to recreate his iconic looks. Desi ARMY snapped a man on a scooter wearing a sweater similar to BTS V's Ralph Lauren cardigan and we ain't kidding.