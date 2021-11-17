BTS: ARMY stunned with J-Hope's increased alcohol tolerance level; Here's how the MAMA hitmaker responded

BTS In The Soop 2 concluded recently. ARMYs are sad that there is no Run BTS too. They have taken an indefinite break from the variety show. In The Soop 2 had some wonderful moments for fans of BTS. From Jeon Bam's lovely moments with his uncle to the boys cooking for one another, we saw many precious interactions. J-Hope and Jimin made news when they visited some abandoned houses in the forest after a drinking session. It was hilarious as Jimin managed to startle him and Hobi was cursing in Korean at his younger brother. Now, it is a known fact that Jimin's alcohol tolerance level is quite good. We have seen in some after-party videos of BTS. Also Read - BTS members yet again make a stylish appearance at the airport as they head to US for the PTD on stage concert, ARMY trends 'Have A Safe Flight' – view tweets

J-Hope always said that V and he were the members who could not handle alcohol at all. V prefers his coke when his band mates indulge in hard liquor. J-Hope's face once red after he had just one can of beer. So, it came as a surprise when fans found out that Jimin and finished one whole bottle of whiskey in one night. The Irish single malt whiskey was apparently so good that the two decided to booze all night. Even SUGA whose alcohol tolerance levels are hailed as the 'best' in the band was surprised.

Yesterday, Hobi was chatting with ARMY on Weverse. He spoke about how he was dreading packing for Los Angeles, asked fans to give him movie recommendations and checking on the weather in LA. In the middle of this, a fan commented that it was unbelievable seeing that J-Hope's alcohol tolerance level had gone up so much. The ARMY said it was hard to accept that 'our Hobi' could drink so much. This is how the rapper, lead dancer and dance guru of BTS reacted...

?hope you drink whiskey and not drunk? our hobi? hobi not getting drunk you said ? hobi the one who get his face red after drink beer? huh? jung hoseok? ?whoop?? pic.twitter.com/XQNQeQxNMS — nana⁷ | semi ia ? (@taeglaze) November 16, 2021

We can see that he felt a bit embarrassed. A fan tweeted, "Why did they have to expose him like that," while another one commented, "They're exposing him." Another fan wrote that J-Hope would not be considered an alcohol weakling any more in Korean society.

211116 j-hope Weverse Comment ? Our Hobi is no longer an alcoholic kekekekeke

Why did you pick up alcohol ?️ What do you think? Am I look mature now (?)☺#JHOPE #제이홉 #정호석 #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dhZ39Ul8kB — ?BTS Malaysia SWAG ARMY? (@myswagarmy) November 16, 2021

Drinking is very much a part of Korean society as we have seen in so many K-Dramas. BTS is now on their way to Los Angeles for the AMAs and the concerts. Fans have wished them a safe flight!