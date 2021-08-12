The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed. Justin Bieber seven nominations followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Cardi B earned four nominations, all for WAP. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time contender Olivia Rodrigo got five nods apiece while Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are among the artists with four nods each. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters got three nominations. Now, fans can vote for the winners across 14 gender-neutral categories from now through September 3. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. However, the most loved K-pop band, BTS lost out on nominations for the Artist of the Year at MTV VMA 2021. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts, Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre and more
This came as a shock for fans. The BTS ARMY was not happy with this. They are upset with BTS not getting any nominations but have shown great support for their K-pop band through Twitter. Yes, 'BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY' is trending on Twitter throughout. People have been supporting the band and have said that they believe in the band. Some have even said that the music industry is scared of BTS as they are the best. Take a look: Also Read - Alia Bhatt sends fans into frenzy after she hints at a possible collaboration with K-Pop superband BTS – view tweet
Well, the ARMY is surely crazy for BTS and will not let anyone troll or hurt their idols. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook gives a disappointing update about Decalcomania, Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer dating rumours and more
