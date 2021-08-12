The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed. Justin Bieber seven nominations followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Cardi B earned four nominations, all for WAP. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time contender Olivia Rodrigo got five nods apiece while Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are among the artists with four nods each. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters got three nominations. Now, fans can vote for the winners across 14 gender-neutral categories from now through September 3. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. However, the most loved K-pop band, BTS lost out on nominations for the Artist of the Year at MTV VMA 2021. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts, Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre and more

This came as a shock for fans. The BTS ARMY was not happy with this. They are upset with BTS not getting any nominations but have shown great support for their K-pop band through Twitter. Yes, 'BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY' is trending on Twitter throughout. People have been supporting the band and have said that they believe in the band. Some have even said that the music industry is scared of BTS as they are the best. Take a look:

We love you. We believe in you???@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cXbRq5ZVTS — Khris Abad (@chubztine14) August 11, 2021

One day the Music Industry will wake up and recognize that BTS is on another level that MOST Artist will never achieve. ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER ? pic.twitter.com/LiPhkOu82X — Lisa~360⁷ (@360_lisa) August 11, 2021

"BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY" do u hv any problems with that ? ? pic.twitter.com/2bEw2beEVp — Tata Mic (@SumethyaG) August 11, 2021

Based on what are the nominations decided?? No one has done it like BTS. They deserve AOTY.

The so-called music industry is this afraid of BTS?

BTS did the best and they deserve the best.

BTS - ARTIST OF THE CENTURY — ?⟭⟬❤ (@BCherry28) August 11, 2021

B = Brilliant

T = Treasure

S = Success BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/9lXUcdNpxE — Ritu⁷ Army Day ?? (@RituKookie) August 11, 2021

i know right its getting hard for those dvmb award shows because Bangtan is way much more ahead than their categories.....

BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY!pic.twitter.com/ZS8GaFVjdt — •⁷BE-YA❖ (@BE_YA__2205) August 11, 2021

butter being nominated in the kpop category being a whole english song this is messed up fr. this is why i hate the kpop category. It was created to discriminate, not acknowledge. bts is the genre step back everyone. fck vm@s.

BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/PhGi71Y964 — BTS simp⁷ ?️ (@sonyeonhoess) August 11, 2021

Who needs these dumb awards, they'll keep playing their cheap tricks but this won't affect BTS at all... Just wait and see y'all BTS WILL GROW EVEN STRONGER AND HIGHER.

BTS WORLD DOMINATION LETS TREND ARMYS pic.twitter.com/GSIWfxDrIj — busanfav♡ (@Ri_InTheSky) August 11, 2021

you know we don't need racists awards to prove when---BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY & that's on periodt. pic.twitter.com/9eIcUY6VkH — aarchi⁷ | semi ia |??‍?1 (@btsopathy) August 11, 2021

They will win bigger things in life then some cheap tricked awards....just see vm@s they will shine too much that u will need glasses to see around them BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY

BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/p9TxooQeMg — 한 채민?✨ (@taegi200) August 11, 2021

BTS artist of the century we all know that ain't no one doing like BTS ?✨ pic.twitter.com/QAFQKPYHzP — Kim Taehyung_stan (@WinterTaeBear5) August 11, 2021

Just imagine Being so naive that even when they know which Artist had been ruling the charts,They don't nominate Them, Because they are scared that if they Nominate them,No one will be able to beat them.

BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/knXVWId7Oe — Arfa⁷ (@SunshineBts__) August 11, 2021

Thou whose name is Disrespect shall get the taste of greatest regret BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/9JtQfsQZsK — LovelyARMYtine⁷(OT7)??? (@Sweetbunch07) August 11, 2021

I don’t want to shit on any artist even though they don’t deserve the category they’re nominated in but when the fuck will people realise how big of a impact bts holds.Fuck this white privilege, bts artist of the century. — ✰ shi⁷ (@94sLUVB0T) August 11, 2021

BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY. that's why they're not there I vote @BTS_twt as 2021 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar!#MTVHottest BTS!! https://t.co/YMUZwhhfRF — ARMY V (@liwanagMoArmy) August 11, 2021

Well, the ARMY is surely crazy for BTS and will not let anyone troll or hurt their idols.