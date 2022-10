BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin is the talk of the town since yesterday. It was announced that BTS will be going forward with their mandatory military enlistment soon. The same will begin by the end of this month with Worldwide Handsome Jin. A lot of ARMYs are in disbelief over the same. However, they are super proud of the Bangtan Boys who have decided to fulfil their training instead of skipping it, amidst the pressure from everyone. Well, ARMY, we happen to chance one of the BTS member's fanboys, a Thai actor named Maxky, full name Ratchata Pichetshote.

Have you met Thai actor Maxky, the biggest Jin fanboy?

Since Kim Seokjin is dominating the news lately, we happen to come across this account of Thai actor Ratchata Pichetshote also known as Maxky/Zellfie. Maxky dotes on the eldest member of BTS a lot it seems. He loves recreating Jin's looks and also wishes him on his birthdays, etc. Talking about the video, Maxky attempted the makeup in the style of Jin from the BTS' hit single Butter released last year. He also shot a video in Kim Seokjin style which is a treat to the eyes, we must say.

Check Maxky's Butter video here:

Check out Maxky's birthday wish for Jin here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaxKy Ratchata Pichetshote. (@maxky_rp)

How did Maxky discover Jin and BTS?

A couple of years ago, Maxky, mentioned in the video, he was looking out for a song to perform on. The Thai actors revealed coming across iKon, BTS, EXO and GOT7 to name a few. He then happen to listen to Mic Drop which stuck with him. He loved the choreography and decided that he would cover Mic Drop. It was after he dropped the cover that someone mentioned that he looks a little bit like Jin hyung. Maxky disagrees saying he might not look like him but their inner vibes and fun personality do match. It was when he started getting a lot of comments saying that he looked like Jin that he researched our Worldwide Handsome. And that's how he deep-dived into BTS and discovered Fire, Fake Love and more songs.

We wonder, what would Maxky's reaction be to Jin enlisting in the military? Jin is one of the most loved and adored idols across the globe.