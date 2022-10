BTS ARMY has a lot of work to do. It is one packed Monday for all fans of the K-Pop sensations. Now, the MAMA 2022 nominations have dropped, and fans are ecstatic. While the group BTS has three nominations in the worldwide fan category, Jimin, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, SUGA and J-Hope have also snagged a number of nominations. Jimin and Kim Taehyung have got nominations for their OSTs. Jimin and Ha Sung-woon sang the number With You from our Blues, while Kim Taehyung gave his voice for Christmas Tree for the show Our Beloved Summer. It starred one of his besties Choi Woo-sik and Kim Dami.

This is not all. J-Hope has got nominations in six categories. This includes one for Best Male Artist, Best Hip-Hop and Best Urban Music categories. Rush Hour, the song between J-Hope and Crush has also got a nomination. He has also got a nomination in the Artist Of The Year category. Plus, he has a nomination in the Song Of The Year category. This is terrific given that he has just made his debut as a soloist. In all, BTS and its members have 10 nominations. SUGA and PSY are also nominated for Best Collaboration for That That and have all chances of taking the trophy. This is how fans reacted on the same...

vmin vs. sope why don’t you just ask me to jump out the window instead pic.twitter.com/NcHMdR2TLd — rose⁷ ?‍??아포방포? (@btsrosii) October 24, 2022

SOPE AND VMIN VERSUS EACHOTHER MUST BE THE CUTEST THING EVER kasi ivovote lang rin nila yung isat isa ??? — gabby⁷ (@vminhui) October 24, 2022

VMIN AND SOPE NOMINATED FOR SOTY ??? — ⁷ ?‍? (@btsformalayf) October 24, 2022

VMIN AND SOPE TOO ?? AND OF COURSE BTS ? i’m so so proud — Serine⁷ ?‍??Jin (and BTS) military wife || KSJ1 (@Elmariahjin__) October 24, 2022

BTS and J-Hope are pitted against one another in Artist Of The Year. BTS has the Worldwide Fans Choice nomination. As we can see, fans have reacted to two besties Taehyung and Jimin being pitted against each other. In other category, we have SUGA and J-Hope. This MAMA 2022 is a special one indeed for the fans.