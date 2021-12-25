Just the other day, BigHit Entertainment aka HYBE announced that Suga aka Min Yoongi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. And now, after confirming Suga's test results, HYBE has released a statement saying that two more members of BTS have been found COVID positive. BTS's leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and eldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin has been tested positive for the coronavirus. This one helluva distressing time for the BTS ARMY. Ever since the statement came out, ARMY is trending 'COVID GET THE HELL OUT' on Twitter. BTS ARMY is enraged with the whole COVID scenario and has been cursing the virus in their tweets. Check out ARMY's reaction on finding BTS boys testing positive for COVID here: Also Read - BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin test positive for Covid-19; Big Hit Music shares heath update

Knapa mesti mreka sih yg u tempelin anjirrrr,,, ???????

Gua kudu brdoa kek apa lgi dah,, ???

Udah gk bisa berkata apa" lgi anjirrr,, ? COVID GET THE HELL OUT

FCK COVID pic.twitter.com/iH091avNYN — Afril_lia_? (@momymocy) December 25, 2021

Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: BTS' Jin BEATS PSY's Gangam Style with his Super Tuna, James Franco confesses having s*x with his students and more

FCK COVID! FCK ORANG2 YG MASIH GA PERCAYA COVID! COVID GET THE HELL OUT! — yfoeosntgyi | Yunki♥ (@festyramadhan) December 25, 2021

Also Read - BTS: Here's how RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook spent their first Christmas after debut

i pray hard for Jin, Yoongi and Namjoon’s fast recovery. may them soon get back to the best of their health.#GetWellSoonJin #GetWellSoonSuga #GetWellSoonNamjoon

COVID GET THE HELL OUT FXCK IT — 조이 Joy ? Get well soon ??? (@GenieJin_Joy) December 25, 2021

i hate covid-19

i hate covid-19

i hate covid-19

i hate covid-19

i hate covid-19

i hate covid-19

i hate covid-19

because of covid-19 Namjoon Seokjin and Yoongi we got sick COVID GET THE HELL OUT — Hoseok's Wife (@JHope_wifeee) December 25, 2021

COVID GET THE HELL OUT

Get the hell out the f*ckcovid??

Lekas sembuh ya suga Rm & jin we love you?? pic.twitter.com/hSbYDHnqXo — ???ｎ?Ａʸ ? (@DaiyatulM) December 25, 2021

COVID GET THE HELL OUT ? FUCK YOU COVID WE LOVE YOU ??? #RM #YOONGI AND #JIN pic.twitter.com/gNSPRvxzZI — BTS is life (@BTSisli02761009) December 25, 2021

I I believe you will be ok ?

I purple you BTS

COVID GET THE HELL OUT#GetWellSoonYoongi #GetWellSoonNamjoon #GetWellSoonJin pic.twitter.com/8IjfqqPI4W — A.R.M.Y (@Heartfila3) December 25, 2021

hari ini denger namjoon & jin positive jadi lemes bgt remuk hati rasanya, sedih bgttt nyesek. tapi namjoon sama seokjin pasti kuat harus kuat:(

get well soon joonie, jinnie??

COVID GET THE HELL OUT

WE LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/4FzS1pQJHo — jahhh⁷ (@fidzah_firdaus) December 25, 2021

fuck, i hate notification, why should they? emg brengshake covid niiii apa ga cukup Yoongi? harus bgt bawa member lain juga? but get well soon dear ??????? COVID GET THE HELL OUT pic.twitter.com/iHOmuEthJS — - ̗̀la•chimkook_? (@la_chimkook) December 25, 2021

This year has been a really unlucky year.

COVID GET THE HELL OUT

Now I HOPE Yoongi, Jin, Joon get well soon,

I HOPE Hobi, Jimin, Tae, and Jeikei get negative results.#GetWellSoonRM #GetWellSoonJin — lem0n⁷ (@lemonluvbangtan) December 25, 2021

:(((( covid get the hell out https://t.co/8sNSjNAwdS — Alexa (@RMsJournals) December 25, 2021

Hopefully tomorrow there will be no announcements like this again. COVID GET THE HELL OUT. pic.twitter.com/joR6IY1eX3 — Nad (@gladdest_nad) December 25, 2021

SEOKJIN, RM?? COVIDD??? WTF!!!

COVID GET THE HELL OUT RN!! ANJJ LO COVID!!! LEMES GUE pic.twitter.com/STzZJX3qqj — restyy✧*。 (@mintcho0co) December 25, 2021

Get well soon Yoongi, Rm and Jin ?

COVID GET THE HELL OUT pic.twitter.com/YkaC44kZKZ — Jin? (@tya_ksj92) December 25, 2021

GET WELL SOON JIN, RM & YOONGI WISH YOU FAST RECOVERY ? STAY STRONG ✨

COVID GET THE HELL OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0HhgWiKbNS — Felca (@BIGWINDESMBERRR) December 25, 2021

"COVID GET THE HELL OUT"

Be strong! ??? pic.twitter.com/sEAHNtL6rE — Getwellsoonmydearests (@BTS79237432) December 25, 2021

this is the saddest christmas. i really hope namjoon, jin, and yoongi recover fast so that they can still make the most out of their vacation. covid, get the hell out. ? — hoseok (@hobi2021) December 25, 2021

COVID GET THE HELL OUT! how dare you touch bts , imma kill you! I swear — Min Pdnim Addicted (@slynswg) December 25, 2021

ARMY let's pray for the fast recovery of Suga, RM, and Jin... ???

We love you @BTS_twt ?

COVID GET THE HELL OUT ? pic.twitter.com/oXmAJ1ij7d — Leenarmy7?? (@leenayoung27) December 25, 2021

NOOO COVID GET THE HELL OUT ? — still a simp for Joon (@dhartikaa) December 25, 2021

COVID I HATE YOU SO MUCH ? COVID GET THE HELL OUT pic.twitter.com/gLUpwFjmo5 — Diind` ᥫ᭡.⁷ || kinda ia (@Srxxdnd) December 25, 2021

For those not in the know, the phrase was first used by the BTS leader Namjoon during his birthday V Live session. He wanted COVID to end so he could see ARMY again. And the ARMY is trending the phrase as the statements of three of the Bangtan Boys testing positive for COVID has come out. ARMY is also fearful for the rest of the members. Jimin (Park Jimin), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) had returned to Seoul right alongside Jin after the concert in early December. They had been in quarantine soon after. V (Kim Taehyung) and J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) returned a couple of days later. RM returned to Seoul on 17th December had was found COVID negative. However, he took the tests again, he was found positive.

BTS Rapper Suga had returned to Seoul just a couple of days ago and a day after he was found positive for COVID after getting his tests done. BTS ARMY is now praying that there won't be any more shocking announcements tomorrow and hereafter. We pray for the speedy recovery of RM, Jin and Suga from COVID.