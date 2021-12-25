Just the other day, BigHit Entertainment aka HYBE announced that Suga aka Min Yoongi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. And now, after confirming Suga's test results, HYBE has released a statement saying that two more members of BTS have been found COVID positive. BTS's leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and eldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin has been tested positive for the coronavirus. This one helluva distressing time for the BTS ARMY. Ever since the statement came out, ARMY is trending 'COVID GET THE HELL OUT' on Twitter. BTS ARMY is enraged with the whole COVID scenario and has been cursing the virus in their tweets. Check out ARMY's reaction on finding BTS boys testing positive for COVID here: Also Read - BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin test positive for Covid-19; Big Hit Music shares heath update
Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: BTS' Jin BEATS PSY's Gangam Style with his Super Tuna, James Franco confesses having s*x with his students and more
Also Read - BTS: Here's how RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook spent their first Christmas after debut
For those not in the know, the phrase was first used by the BTS leader Namjoon during his birthday V Live session. He wanted COVID to end so he could see ARMY again. And the ARMY is trending the phrase as the statements of three of the Bangtan Boys testing positive for COVID has come out. ARMY is also fearful for the rest of the members. Jimin (Park Jimin), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) had returned to Seoul right alongside Jin after the concert in early December. They had been in quarantine soon after. V (Kim Taehyung) and J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) returned a couple of days later. RM returned to Seoul on 17th December had was found COVID negative. However, he took the tests again, he was found positive.
BTS Rapper Suga had returned to Seoul just a couple of days ago and a day after he was found positive for COVID after getting his tests done. BTS ARMY is now praying that there won't be any more shocking announcements tomorrow and hereafter. We pray for the speedy recovery of RM, Jin and Suga from COVID.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.