BTS ARMY is celebrating JiKook/ KookMin day today. For the baby BTS ARMY it's Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) and Jimin's (Park Jimin) day. The day when the two BTS members went touristing in Tokyo, Japan. BTS' Maknae line members Jimin and Jungkook explored Tokyo in their own way and shot a vlog of the same. The short vlog features the Filter singer being all goofy and cute while the Golden Maknae handled the camera. Jungkook's skills behind the camera were a big surprise for the ARMY. The Euphoria hitmaker truly did a fantastic job at it. And today marks 4 years of the vlog which Jungkook and Jimin shot for the Golden Closet Films. Also Read - BTS’ Jin leaves ARMY crying with joy with his OST ‘Yours’ for series Jirisan – read tweets

The short vlog featured Jimin and Jungkook enjoying the evening out in Tokyo, enjoying the day and the nightlife and gorging on some delicious local food. They also shopped and explored Tokyo on foot too. Jimin and Jungkook also explored Tokyo's Disney Resort in which they participated in loads of fun and adventures. Jungkook's skilful handling of the camera and editing of the vlog was at par. It includes BGM of There For You by Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan. BTS ARMY is busy sharing clips, gifs and pictures from the GCF in Tokyo vlog and celebrating the day out of Jimin and Jungkook. In case you missed it, check out the video here: Also Read - BTS' Jungkook named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ in Forbes Korea list; ARMY pours in massive support

Check out the BTS ARMY's reactions here: Also Read - ARMY concerned and shocked to see BTS' dance room floor post their Grammy 2022 performance practice

Happy 4th Anniversary Babies

???????#kookmin — Lovemochi27 (@lovemochi27) November 8, 2021

Happy 4 years to the beautiful GCF Tokyo!!

The most heartwarming and lovely video of him and Jimin in Tokyo?#4YearsWithGCF #kookmin https://t.co/Vt1H5Tvrj5 pic.twitter.com/MQdddiTsNJ — Addy (@Addy_875_6) November 8, 2021

Jungkook is younger than Jimin by two years. Jimin is always looking out and after Jungkook whereas Jungkook, being the naughty Golden Maknae, loves to trouble his hyung. The two share a warm bond with each other. Jimin once revealed that however much JK pulls pranks and be a troublemaker, JK would tell him that he loves him while he was sleeping.