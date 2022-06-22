BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - took everyone by a stormy surprise when they announced that they'll be focusing on the solo projects and individual artistry from now on. BTS ARMY has been considerate about their decision and promised to wait for them to make a comeback together. There was a mistranslation of the word hiatus, it seems which sent shock waves not just in the music world but also in the music industry in South Korea. The BTS 'hiatus' impacted so much that Hybe's shares dipped. And now, Korea's Singer Association chairman has asked the Bangtan Boys to reconsider their hiatus and or not stop the group promotions. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's Namaste gesture at White House viral, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West meet up and more

As per a report in Koreaboo.com, TV Daily reported that Chairman Lee Jayeon of Korea's Singer Association released a statement asking BTS to reconsider its decision of hiatus from group promotions. The chairman wrote in her statement that she was afraid the K-pop wave might get impacted if BTS stops their group activities. "I am afraid that the greatest cultural soft power the world has ever known will disappear." The Chairman also noted that it was difficult for BTS to make an impact and just like The Beatles, there won't be the next BTS. Chairman Lee Jayeon doesn't want the Hallyu Wave to cease, and hence added" Although I know it was a difficult decision to make, I would like to ask that you reconsider the decision for the sake of Korea's music industry".

BTS ARMY is trending BTS It's Okay To Rest on Twitter amidst all of this. Well, there could be more to it as recently the boys had opened up on how difficult it had been starting out young and running for about a decade without stopping.

Chairman bats for BTS' military exemption

For months now, there has been a question about BTS' military enlistment. The chairman also took the opportunity to ask the government to absolve BTS military obligations so the prosperity of the Hallyu Wave would continue.