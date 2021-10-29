Jimin's anti-fans use "Chicken Jimin" to disparage the BTS member online.

Yesterday, we saw BANGTANTV YouTube channel uploading new video of BTS from the 76th United Nations General Assembly, which was attended by the septet in September. While ARMY loved the new video, the subtitle created a stir among them as in one frame Jimin's nickname 'Chicken Jimin' or 'Dalg Jimin' was included. Apparently, this nickname has an unpleasant origin as it used to by anti-Jimin fans to criticize the star on the internet. Now ARMY has urged HYBE to prevent this nickname in the video and show respect to their idol as they trend, 'HYBE RESPECT JIMIN.' Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Coldplay and BTS in Lego? A fan-made version of My Universe makes ARMYs imagination come true; leaves the British Band mighty impressed
Well, it will be interesting to see whether HYPE releases an official statement or not on this matter.
