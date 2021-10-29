Jimin's anti-fans use "Chicken Jimin" to disparage the BTS member online.

Yesterday, we saw BANGTANTV YouTube channel uploading new video of BTS from the 76th United Nations General Assembly, which was attended by the septet in September. While ARMY loved the new video, the subtitle created a stir among them as in one frame Jimin's nickname 'Chicken Jimin' or 'Dalg Jimin' was included. Apparently, this nickname has an unpleasant origin as it used to by anti-Jimin fans to criticize the star on the internet. Now ARMY has urged HYBE to prevent this nickname in the video and show respect to their idol as they trend, 'HYBE RESPECT JIMIN.' Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Coldplay and BTS in Lego? A fan-made version of My Universe makes ARMYs imagination come true; leaves the British Band mighty impressed

Jimin is so precious please

HYBE RESPECT JIMIN pic.twitter.com/A0N1YyTSJM — @ysha (@AhyessaJane) October 28, 2021

Army si acabas de entrar a tw, por favor tómate un segundo para leer esto. Hoy hybe subió un video a YT con los subtítulos mal y usaron una palabra que usan los Ant!s de ? por favor usa un minuto de tu tiempo y envía tu correo. HYBE RESPECT JIMIN@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC pic.twitter.com/NK4IsrgUa9 — Cece ☁️ JIN OST! (@_seokjinmiamor) October 28, 2021

can't believe hybe did this to their own artist wtf HYBE RESPECT JIMIN pic.twitter.com/nnpdXglcYd — seokjin supremacy ★⁷ (@spxrlyjin) October 28, 2021

HYBE RESPECT JIMIN Jimin eres una gran persona nadie te merece, absolutamente nadie solo mereces cosas buenas y mucho amor gracias por existir te amo mucho ?. pic.twitter.com/ijqIjz1yNq — Jimtober ?; Jin OST! ? ᴸᵒᵛᵉˡʸ ⁷ ??. (@gcfortkyo) October 28, 2021

So hybe used a derogatory word that antis usually use against ????

What the actual?!

HYBE, please respect your artists !! "HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" pic.twitter.com/hO7UleiLFp — park filter ♡︎ (@diorjiminn) October 28, 2021

Are you serious? You use a word used by Jimin haters! Isn't your job to protect the artists, really I get disappointed every day in Hybe, you have to respect , he doesn't work for you okay? You have to watch what you say or write!!! this is so disappointed HYBE RESPECT JIMIN pic.twitter.com/qFBDrEBIlH — 옴타 (@rs4WDst4frgvoMO) October 28, 2021

It is incredible that Hybe being such a large company does not realize the errors. It makes me so pathetic that the artist who feeds you does not have the respect he deserves, and this is not the first time.

"HYBE RESPECT JIMIN"@HYBEOFFICIALtwt pic.twitter.com/vesVkffuFu — ☆?????????☆ (@NlightMo0o) October 28, 2021

apparently on the new bangtanbomb the subtitles in korean provided by HYBE put in the subtittles instead of ￼’s name, a nickname used by antis and hate blogs. we want the subtitles fixed and the employee repreended @HYBEOFFICIALtwt HYBE RESPECT JIMIN pic.twitter.com/2a0nKc5Xcs — armybts13 (@armybts20047331) October 28, 2021

Well, it will be interesting to see whether HYPE releases an official statement or not on this matter.