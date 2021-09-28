BTS: ARMY trends PROTECT JUNGKOOK following reports of his resignation from his brother's firm over backdoor advertising accusation — read deets

BTS' Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook is again in the news. This time Korean media has reported that he has resigned as a director of his brother's clothing company. This happened after some people accused him of false or backdoor advertising. A Korean business paper Biz Hankook revealed that Jungkook resigned from his post of an internal director in his brother Jeon Jung-Hyun's company Six6uys. The firm was founded in May 2021 and Jungkook resigned in September. The report of his resignation came on September 27, 2021. The company has its main office in Gyeonggi-do, which is close to the capital of Seoul. It is into apparel, accessories and real estate rental business. Also Read - BTS: From Coldplay to Ed Sheeran, 12 international artists the Bangtan Boys have collaborated with

As per Biz Korea, Jungkook was named as director of the brand LAMODECHIEF along with Park, Kim and Yoon who is supposed to be an HYBE employee. The brand got attention due to the connect with Jungkook and was sold to Monster Cube. It is a cryptocurrency platform. His elder brother, Jeon Jung-Hyun has been in the news after Jungkook transferred ownership of a flat worth USD 3.4 million to his name some months back. This was his apartment at Yongsan City. The firm launched a new brand Graffiti On Mind in September. The cost of clothing from the brand ranges from USD 100 to 300. Now, Jungkook was seen wearing stuff from his brother's clothing line during Vlive and tweets from BTS account. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Simon Pegg wants to do Squid Game 2 with BTS' Jin, Babil Khan bags YRF's OTT debut, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham gets release date and more

집 가는 길 하뜨 pic.twitter.com/nfyjHTktaZ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 10, 2021

This is known as false or backdoor advertising in South Korea where celebs do not reveal that they have connections with the product they're wearing. It is related especially to what goes up on social media like uploaded posts. Now, HYBE has not issued any official statement on this matter. People are speculating that the backdoor advertising claims affected Jungkook as he did not reveal that he was a director in the firm to his fans. Also Read - Blackpink's Lisa joins BTS' Suga, Psy to hit No.1 on the rap sales chart — here are 5 similarities between the music powerhouses

Jungkook fans are trending PROTECT JUNGKOOK as they feel it is not a crime to wear stuff made by his brother. They have pointed out that JK never discussed his clothes or told anyone to check out what his brother is selling. They feel it is just a vilification campaign from haters.

Bighit should protect their artists! This is really getting out of hand.antis hating him n defaming him 24/7 for no reason. And no actions are taken.we have had enough.@BIGHIT_MUSIC PROTECT JUNGKOOK ! — JUNGKOOKIE????☔ (@shahitaekookie) September 28, 2021

PROTECT JUNGKOOK#ProtectJungkook pic.twitter.com/7VC1uUU63D — Euphoria (@AbhisiktaNaskar) September 28, 2021

FIGHTING !! ✊#BTS_twt #BTS #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/hM40mhNruP — Aleena Antony ❄️? (@PeterBindhu) September 28, 2021

wait wait but Jungkook didn't say anything about the cloths he just wore his brothers cloths there is no proof of false advertisement i mean like really you just hatiting big time now ?? #ProtectJungkook pic.twitter.com/j5OGFRPrw3 — choco fair (@YoongiChoco) September 28, 2021

I don't think it's his fault we ARMYS love him so much that the clothes he wear we just sold them out in 2 minutes... ?. And who the fuck gave them to accuse someone like that. He even resigned my poor baby ???#ProtectJungkook — SIYAA_ARMY (@siyaa_kim) September 28, 2021

BTS had a successful trip at the UNGA where even Jungkook spoke about how the pandemic affected one and all. The band has announced four concerts in Los Angeles. This is not the first time relatives of BTS have been called out for clout chasing. Even J-Hope's sister Jiwoo faced such issues from haters.