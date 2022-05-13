BTS ARMY y'all would be missing the Bangtan Boys, right? Well, a loving girlfriend who has been in Paris with her boyfriend, spending some romantic moments in front of the Eiffel Tower, is definitely missing BTS. You read that right. A video has been going viral on Twitter, in case you missed it. it so happened that a boy had been shooting a video with his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower. It is a romantic video but with a BTS twist, which makes it kinda funny. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: RRR makers release exclusive trailer for Zee5, Urfi Javed wants Aly Goni in Netflix's 365 days remake and more
The boyfriend goes like So we're at the base of the Eiffel Tower... what are you thinking about right now?" And the girlfriend after thinking for a while goes, "I miss BTS." Well, that is kind of an unexpected reaction from the girl. And it can be seen on the boy's face. Well, ARMY is certainly tripping over the video. It's kinda cute and funny at the same time. Check it out below: Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi and more celebs who fooled fans with their social media posts and comments
A married ARMY resonated with the girl's feelings and shared her experience saying, "This still made me giggle because it’s accurate! My husband has resigned himself to the fact that I have 7 additional loves in my life. He doesn’t say anything~it’s a quiet understanding. He supports me going to BTS concerts & spending money on albums/merch, and that’s true love!" A lot of ARMYs are having a good laugh over the goofy video. Check out the reactions below:
Meanwhile, BTS is all set to release their anthology album Proof. It will include tracks from their discography in the last 9 years. Big Hit Music had dropped a statement about BTS Proof saying, "The anthology album “Proof” that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."
