BTS ARMY y'all would be missing the Bangtan Boys, right? Well, a loving girlfriend who has been in Paris with her boyfriend, spending some romantic moments in front of the Eiffel Tower, is definitely missing BTS. You read that right. A video has been going viral on Twitter, in case you missed it. it so happened that a boy had been shooting a video with his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower. It is a romantic video but with a BTS twist, which makes it kinda funny.

The boyfriend goes like So we're at the base of the Eiffel Tower... what are you thinking about right now?" And the girlfriend after thinking for a while goes, "I miss BTS." Well, that is kind of an unexpected reaction from the girl. And it can be seen on the boy's face. Well, ARMY is certainly tripping over the video. It's kinda cute and funny at the same time. Check it out below:

THE CHOKE HOLD BANGTAN HAS ON #BTSARMY ??? I was not expecting that, and neither was he.

?—->? Priorities on Point. ? #BTS_Butter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/XdAYI5QlG4 — AMae⁷ ? ⁷ 아미 (@7_amae) May 11, 2022



A married ARMY resonated with the girl's feelings and shared her experience saying, "This still made me giggle because it’s accurate! My husband has resigned himself to the fact that I have 7 additional loves in my life. He doesn’t say anything~it’s a quiet understanding. He supports me going to BTS concerts & spending money on albums/merch, and that’s true love!" A lot of ARMYs are having a good laugh over the goofy video. Check out the reactions below:

This still made me giggle because it’s accurate! My husband has resigned himself to the fact that I have 7 additional loves in my life. He doesn’t say anything~it’s a quiet understanding. He supports me going to BTS concerts & spending money on albums/merch, and that’s true love! — We Connect to 7G: BTS⁷?? (@FalTerri) May 11, 2022

“I can’t imagine i have to spend my whole time with non BTS”? everytime will be BTS missing hour — ? (@straewggury) May 11, 2022

Lol! So cute!! ?? ??? Listening to #BTS_Butter at work. It helps me work better and faster and in a great mood! #BTS @BTS_twt — Marianna ? (@HumekMarianna) May 11, 2022

HIS FACE?! ??? But like true though. I miss BTS too. ? pic.twitter.com/EFrdrdf1kj — ᴮᴱJed⁷ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ We Are Bulletproof - 06.10.22 (@illegaldrama) May 11, 2022

that's a whole mood pic.twitter.com/Qh7yCWLQvD — chelle⁷ᴰ²⟬⟭??⛓?️‍????? follow limit ?? (@agustd93meow_) May 11, 2022

She is so honest ? he asked, she answered! I see nothing wrong here ? — ??????? (@Angienuna) May 11, 2022

Her beau was not happy ?

I sure didn’t expect her to say this. I thought we would hear their song playing in the background. — ⟭⟬Cassiopée ⁷ ⁱˢ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ⟬⟭ (@Keira_Lyra) May 11, 2022

He was like, I am trying to romantic here. See me flirting!! — Spri_ ?⁷ (@Spri_16) May 11, 2022

I just showed this to my husband and he replied, "That is totally you." ? — VMinSibs⁷ (@VMinSibs) May 11, 2022

This is me when I have to go out and run errands that lasts for hours and i couldn’t wait to go home to my boys. — hiy_k⁷ •ᴗ• ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@hiy_kk) May 11, 2022

Same though. ??? I miss BTS so much. — ᴮᴱSusy⁷ ∞ NO WESTERN VALIDATION, NO OPINION. (@SusyBangtans) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to release their anthology album Proof. It will include tracks from their discography in the last 9 years. Big Hit Music had dropped a statement about BTS Proof saying, "The anthology album “Proof” that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."