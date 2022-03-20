BTS is one of the most popular bands and have fans across the globe. Now, some of members had an interaction with ARMY in which there were some cheesy pick-up lines too. One of them read, “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?” V responded, “Wow…wow, calm down!!” Another fan used a pick-up lie on Jungkook, and he too went with the flow.The fan had asked, “Jungkook, did your feet hurt, because you keep running in my heart.” He responded, “That’s why they’re a bit painful…” Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon apologises to his dad and the reason is COVID-19 – deets inside

A fan even sent a marriage proposal for Suga. It read, "Yoongi marry me." Jungkook answered, "Hi, I am Yoongi." In the interaction, Jungkook also explained why he changed his Instagram username, which was earlier abcdefghijklmopqrstuvwxyz. It is now Jungkook97. He revealed that it was too long, and fans expressed that they would like him to change it back.

Meanwhile, in a past episode of tvN's Problematic Men, RM had revealed that he did have a girlfriend in high school. He had said that that his girlfriend had a lot of male friends. While RM doesn't view this as a problem now, he was bothered by it in the past. RM went on to say that she did a lot of things that were "unacceptable as a girlfriend." He said that they used to argue a lot and it was one of the reasons they broke up.

RM recently revealed that everyone in his family had got COVID. “I think my dad got it from me. I’m sorry dad," he said. RM and Jin had got COVID-19 on December 25, 2021. They tested negative on January 4, 2022.