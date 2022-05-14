BTS ARMY wants the Bangtan Boys to sing Louder Than Bombs at concerts; trend 'My BTS Track' and share videos from previous shows

BTS ARMY wants RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook to perform on Louder Than Bombs and we totally agree. BTS and the ARMY are gearing up for the anthology album BTS Proof.