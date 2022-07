BTS will be headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31. J-Hope's first solo concert has always left ARMYs excited and now this is the first time when the South Korean act will headline a major US music festival. ARMYs are going crazy to get the tickets soon. The demand for the single day ticket to Lollapalooza day 3 also referred to as Hobipalooza is considered to be one of the highest in the festival’s history. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope's Jack In The Box Listening Party alongside Kim Taehyung, Jimin and others [Watch INSIDE video]

As per Hollywood news reports, it was announced that Hulu will be streaming the performance live. This means that American fans would watch the livestream of J-Hope's set. On July 27, Big Hit Music announced through Weverse that their upcoming film will also be broadcasted live through Weverse App/PC and the Weverse TV App. The livestream will start on July 31 around 9 PM. The official setlist has not been revealed as of now, but there are reports that J-Hope is expected to perform tracks from his new album Jack In The Box. ARMYs are speculating that a J-Hope and Becky G will collaboration might also happen soon. J-Hope's dance crew The Lab posted Instagram stories about 'Chicken Noodle Soup'.

in the lab posted cns mv and tagged hoseok and becky g OH MY GOD IT’S HAPPENING CNS AND HOBI G AT LOLLAPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/sKj7NCbJKY — jk (@hrIykoo) July 27, 2022

It’s official! Hulu will be streaming Hobipalooza!!! pic.twitter.com/WNIJD3iYMo — KitDC⁷ ? 아포방포 ?Love All 7 (@kitiara_dc) July 19, 2022

A ticket to Lollapalooza on Sunday is the most in-demand single-day ticket on record for Lollapalooza at TickPick. It is also the day that BTS' J-Hope is a headliner. — TickPick (@TickPick) July 25, 2022