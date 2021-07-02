BTS: As Bang PD resigns as CEO of HYBE, here's to the times when he went an extra mile and showered his love on the septet

K-pop band BTS owes a lot of the CEO of their parent company HYBE. Well, former CEO now. Bang Shi Hyuk also known as Bang PD has stepped down from his position and the company has undergone restructuring. Park Ji Won, the former CEO of HYBE HQ has taken over his seat while Bang PD will be functioning as the Chairman of Board of Directors. He is the one who believed in BTS even before their music went of break records. Here are some instances when Bang PD went an extra mile to shower love on BTS.

As BTS went on to win Artist Of The Year at the MAMAs in 2018, group lead RM went on to reveal that it was Bang PD who witnessed the true potential of the band even before they made it big. Showing his gratitude, RM in his speech said, "In 2014 Bang PD said I already thought that you can win at least Daesang before debut & you can be the best grp in the near future. I believe in you...Bang PD who believed in us & loved us when we're nothing." Going an extra mile, Bang PD once attended BTS' concert just like the ARMY. He stood in the line for tickets and even sat on the grass waiting for the concert to begin. Imagine a CEO of one successful company doing that. Not just that, he once traveled all the way to London to attend one of their concerts.

"In 2014 Bang PD said I alrdy thought that you can win at least Daesang before debut & you can be the best grp in the near future. I believe in you...Bang PD who believed in us & loved us when we're ntg. @BTS_twt love, admire & will go together with you."pic.twitter.com/SNYQOsdkZI — cestlavie_90?⁷? (@90_cestlavie) July 1, 2021

Just bang pd, chilling at bts's concert, queuing and buying merch like armys, sitting there like everyone pic.twitter.com/ITrNsYFsth — tanᴮᴱ⁷ (@imnamjoonkim) July 1, 2021

Bang PD loves BTS, so much that he even wrote a letter ahead of their three year anniversary. It was an emotional piece describing how he wants BTS to become the best group ever. Further, did you know after BTS' Dynamite made it to the Billboard chart, Bang PD literally cried? Yes, he did and here's the video

“It’s all thanks to you knocking em down all those years back, all the way across to the U.S.”

RM TO BANG PD

“I really love you guys.” ? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/nrLYWZ19Ly — AMae⁷ ? ⁷ 아미 (@7_amae) July 1, 2021

As he won the best producer award at 2018 Seoul Music Awards, he didn't forget BTS. He got the gang onstage to accept the award with him. He truly loves the gang of boys a lot and now that he is going to focus more on production, we really hope we get to see him taking BTS to great heights of success.