BTS: As Jin becomes the most successful K-Pop soloist for 2021; let us rewind his best moments from the year

BTS has had a rocking year. The K-Pop septet won big at the American Music Awards, got their second Grammy nomination and did record business on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Butter enjoyed an undisputed run of over ten weeks on the charts. Talking about personal achievements, Kim Seokjin or Jin has had a great 2021. His OST for Jirisan Yours is a superhit, while Super Tuna has taken over the world. Jin's fan following also increased as people grew attracted to his charismatic personality. Here are five memorable of BTS' eldest hyung Jin from 2021.

Competing with Adele on the global iTunes chart

His song Yours from the drama, Jirisan reached the top spot on the #iTunes in 94 countries. He was neck to neck with one of the world's biggest singers, Adele. In some places, he fared better than Adele. It is a huge achievement for him. Fans were ecstatic and how.

Gifting us a bop with Super Tuna

On the occasion of his birthday, Kim Seokjin gave ARMY a gift in form of Super Tuna. The song is a real bop. Looking very embarrassed, Jin told his fans that it is a fun song made in pure time-pass mode. Well, it has gone viral on TikTok and is the most video on YouTube. The #SuperTuna challenge is also a craze. Jin told his fans that he did not expect this, and it was very embarrassing for him. The song is based on his immense love for fishing. The producer of song is BUMZU.

Jin and Chris Martin's camaraderie

One of Kim Seokjin's biggest idols is Chris Martin. He has been a forever fan of the Coldplay frontman. This year, BTS and Coldplay collaborated for the song My Universe, the video is a superhit one. The most wholesome thing was the interaction between Kim Seokjin and Chris Martin. He gifted him a guitar which Jin said he did keep as a heirloom. He also wished him on his b'day.

Jin's warm and thoughtful speech at the UNGA

Kim Seokjin had words of praise and encouragement for youth that survived the pandemic. He said that it was a welcome generation that accepted all the changes and moved ahead in life. Kim Seokjin also addressed the topic of vaccine hesitancy.

"We are sometimes called the lost #COVID19 generation - but we’re not the lost generation, we are the WELCOME generation. So let's join hands together so that we can work towards a better tomorrow together." -- @BTS_twt share their message of hope with @MelissaFleming. pic.twitter.com/3nem1IF1d9 — United Nations (@UN) September 27, 2021

Jin basks in fan love

It is a known fact that Kim Seokjin fans are all cool as him. For his birthday, they made the Hearts For Jin and Moon project. When Jin saw them at the SoFi stadium, he was too emotional. He said his heart was when he heard that the hearts were handmade. Check out this video...

While the band, BTS is rocking and has a great 2022 lined up for fans, the boys are doing better as artistes every year. Kim Seokjin has proved that hard work can be dream work with his resilience.