BTS fans are known to be generous like their idols. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has been dominating news headlines of late. This happened after a Twitter handle Gurumiharibo leaked out what were alleged private pics of the rumored couple. None of the celebs nor their respective agencies have made an official statement on the matter. In the mean time, ARMYs, Blinks and shippers have been dissecting every bit of his personal life. It has also led to a nasty fan war. This weekend, people like G Dragon, Jimin and Bang PD were also dragged in by trolls and haters. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V said that he is back safely from New York and would share his pictures later.

In the mean time, his fanbase V Global Union has decided to spread some positive vibes. Some time before, Korea saw terrible floods. It affected a number of people. The city of Seoul got submerged. They have donated 1.23 million won for a relief organization. It is a little above seventy thousand rupees. The move should spread good vibes at a time when he is getting a lot of hate, and seems to be under immense scrutiny. On the other hand, the concept photos of Born Pink were released by Blackpink. Jennie Kim can be seen with Ginger coloured hair.

Constantly inspired by Taehyung's sincerity & influenced by his caring example, we donated ₩1,230,000 in V's name to Korea's leading disaster relief organization, Hope Bridge, who is devoted to helping those suffering unexpected loss and alleviating problems caused by disasters. pic.twitter.com/88F9ULjUez — BTS V UNION (@VGlobalUnion) September 2, 2022

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has done a cover shoot with Vogue Korea. The interview should be out next month. He is preparing hard for his album KTH1. Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS might have some international collab on his album. Fans are hoping to hear Jon Batiste and him together.