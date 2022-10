The Fact Music Awards took place a couple of days ago. BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – attended the TMAs dressed in the best and stole the limelight throughout the evening and how! BTS got the loudest cheers and support at the TMAs this year and also won big! It's been one of the biggest nights for BTS after the announcement of their hiatus and focus on solo careers for a while. Apart from BTS's video clips, Jungkook's award speech, Taehyung and TXT member Beomgyu's interaction video are also going viral. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V was the God of Visuals at The Fact Music Awards 2022 and these videos are proof

Hollywood News: Taehyung and Beomgyu's friendship warms ARMY's hearts

Both BTS and TXT are handled by the same management company, that is HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. BTS debuted in 2013 whereas TXT debuted in 2019. TXT is HYBE's second male group. They handled other groups as well which have now been disbanded. Both BTS and TXT have a global fanbase. Belonging to the same parent company, members of TXT and BTS share a very adorable bond with each other. It was seen at The Fact Music Awards recently. The groups met and fans of BTS and TXT went all gaga over their interaction. Also Read - BTS: Group leader RM delivers an emotional speech at TMA 2022 amid military service debate; ARMY is touched

BTS' baritone singer Kim Taehyung aka V and TXT member Beomgyu's interaction with each other has been the talk of the town. Beomgyu has always expressed his fondness for BTS V. And now clips of Taehyung meeting Beomgyu and other BTS members are going viral. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon drives ARMY crazy as he posts a bathtub pic; fans say, 'Google how to be water' [View Tweets]

Advertisement

HD video of beomgyu and taehyung hugging MY LIFE IS COMPLETEpic.twitter.com/QeDUi16E9l — Gnee⁷ very ia (@ibeomtae) October 8, 2022

taehyung being surrounded by txt and then bts surrounding beomgyu this is SO FUNNY pls the bears have tea to spill

pic.twitter.com/v4clJ2k2nI — ? ♡ paris !! ⁷ ? (@jooniekisser) October 8, 2022

there is so much going on in here jimin hugging taehyun, yoongi hugging yeonjun, beomgyu having his hand on taehyung waist, and tae talking with soobin and hueningkai so sweetly I'm crying crying crying? pic.twitter.com/Ee7YtjRPkb — adan⁷ (@_BANGTAN_Bish) October 9, 2022

Jungkook gets interrupted by the emcee during the TMA award acceptance speech

BTS won not one or two but bagged 7 trophies that evening at The Fact Music Awards. They won the Idol + Popularity Award, Daesang (Grand Prize), Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Fan N Star Most Voted artist, Fan N Star Choice Award and more. They have the most wins to date which is 23 awards at The Fact Music Awards. BTS members won hearts with their camaraderie during Awards acceptance and speeches. Jungkook's clip wherein he was interrupted by the emcee in the middle of the speech has been going viral. Jungkook said that he wasn't done and the emcee apologised asking him to continue. Check out the video here:

? This is BTS! is it coming out well? Artist of the Year: it's a really deep & meaningful award. Including ARMY you all, because of the ARMYs who are far out there, we got to receive another priceless award so I feel really great & thank you once again.

+pic.twitter.com/9DfgvZ5JGN — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 8, 2022

Jungkook's words have moved the ARMY and how! Talking about which Jungkook promised to be ARMY's favourite artist forever. He asked them to look forward to the Busan Concert and thanked the ARMY and members for their continuous efforts, love and dedication.