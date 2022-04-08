Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, have ARMYs and also celebrities who adore them and their music. We got a glimpse of the same at the Grammys recently when everyone in the audience gave BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - after their 'Smooth like Butter' performance. Come every other day, BTS also get mentioned by celebrities on various chat shows and stuff. And that's what the eternally affable Backstreet Boys did. The boys appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson had joined Kelly for a chat session as the Boys gear up for their DNA World Tour. And whilst on the show, Nick mentioned BTS. Also Read - Shabir Ahluwalia, Hina Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and more - TV celebs whose exit from shows made a lot of noise

It so happened that Kelly asked the Backstreet Boys about their tour and the prep for the same. Brian revealed that they prepped 32 songs just for the first half. Nick added to it saying that they'd also have choreographies set for the performances. He mentioned BTS saying, "We are dancing the whole show, not BTS style." BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are known to be the Kings on stage as they do everything from singing, dancing, enjoying, and turning goofy on stage. ARMYs love them for that. And ARMYs and BSBArmy are going crazy over the same. They now want the two most loved boy bands to reunite for a picture.

BTS and BSB had posed for a picture which was later shared by the Backstreet Boys on their official Twitter handle. They tweeted out, "We are such huge fans of @BTS_twt!" And now, fans are manifesting another group picture of the Boys together. Check out the tweets here:

Backstreet Boys are on Kelly Clarkson’s show talking about their new concert and Nick bragged that they’re still doing choreography but then he cautioned “not like BTS though” — rach⁷ (@n_thestars2nite) April 6, 2022

OMG my two favs ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/AXGbGPZTya — Elena⁷ • mimi?• ? • ?? (@jiminhappiness_) April 6, 2022

I’m happy they’re still together! I still love BSB one of my first stan groups — B-Cane (@MzCreole_Doll) April 6, 2022

BSB my 1st love!!! And BTS my present love!!!!??

I hope they collab someday even if its a writing collab/partial collab, im down for it!!! — Neepa?BTS⟭⟬⟬⟭ (@NeepaGummapu) April 7, 2022

Oh my! Oh my! This is amazing!! I used to listen to Backstreet Boys like I listen to BTS now... Oh my heart!!! ?❤️??? — TM (@PatronusIsBTS) April 7, 2022

And they have concerts on the sames days as bts in Vegas ? — Holtass⁷?? (@olta91) April 6, 2022

I would simply die if they collabed — nattygee⁷ (@halathalia) April 7, 2022

Aww nick is so sweet. ? i remember their meeting way back 2018. BSB twitted photo saying they’re fans of BTS. — jiliane⁷ (@7jiliane) April 7, 2022

I'm waiting for them to take a picture together again!!!!! — ᴮᴱ Nanys⁷ ~?? #StayAlive_Jungkook (@nanys0929) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing in Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, Las Vegas for the ARMYs on the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of April. And coincidentally, BSB will also be performing in Nevada Las Vegas on the same dates. Their tour name also has a major BTS connection. Who else here is manifesting a reunion? Retweet!