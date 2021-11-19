BTS' Bangladeshi fan alleges getting rape threats for carrying a bag with the septet's pic; shares proof of bruises on her wrist

While BTS is loved all over the world by millions, there is no denying that the K-Pop superstars are still the subject of much hate. From facing racist slurs to blatant homophobia, BTS is strongly condemned in many orthodox societies. We have heard how people oppose fans who support the boy band saying that they promote homosexuality. Jungkook's birthday ads were taken off in Pakistan as a local politician took objection on the same. Even in Russia, BTS is acutely disliked by many. Today, a young ARMY member from Bangladesh has alleged that she got rape threats from a man on the streets who spotted her carrying a backpack with a picture of the septet. She has claimed that he threatened to sexually assault her if he ever saw her with any BTS merch again. She has shared pictures of her bruised wrist. Take a look... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS avoids paparazzi and crazy fans, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce separation and more

This is indeed very harrowing and our hearts go out to the young lady. We hope that authorities quickly give her the legal aid which is her basic right as a citizen. Needless to say, ARMY came out in full support of the young lady urging her to stay safe and care for her mental health. Take a look at the tweets...

To everyone who's msging me and assuring me everything will be alright. I want to thank you so so muchd I'm just not able to reply all of u cuz I'm not feeling tbat good now? IM sry but ty and ily for everything ? — nini⁷ ?? (@luvvyorself) November 19, 2021

I wasn’t aware bangladeshi armys were being harassed & physically assaulted for wearing bts merch in public. I’m so sorry this is happening. you should be allowed to walk around freely wearing something that you’re proud of & enjoy. that’s heartbreaking. #TwitterSafetyFails — suga (@mp3seoul) November 18, 2021

we, bangladeshi armys have to listen to ppl insulting our boys all the time. If we say something to defend them they call us toxic and names. We're even bullied in our schools sometimes just for loving them. This is really heartbreaking :( — fate⁷ツ (@hopesflamingo) November 18, 2021