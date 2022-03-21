K-pop boy band BTS is ruling the world. The Bangtan boys aka Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope and RM have their fans spread across the globe. Recently, the boy band performed at a 3-day concert in Seoul. It was titled as Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert and oh boy, the septet managed to leave everyone thrilled with their power-packed performances. Many iconic moments were witnessed on stage. One of them is Jungkook's 'button pop' moment. The handsome hunk struggled with his blazer's button that kept opening again and again. Now, in a recent video, we see Bangtan boys teasing him about the same. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares a cute snap of Taechwita from Muster Sowoozoo and ARMY goes bonkers

In a video, Bangtan boys tease him asking if his button pop moment was staged or what. As per the translation shared on Twitter, the conversation started with a fan asking, "What happened to Jungkook’s shirt during Fake Love?" Suga jumped in and further asked Jungkook if the button really popped off . Jungkook replied, as translated by Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk, "It got unbuttoned." Suga then asked, "You didn’t do that on purpose?" with Jimin adding, "You seemed to be continuously laughing and smiling as you performed." Group leader RM added, "I saw him before we went in (on stage) and he was pulling it off (at the thread) a lot." Jungkook replied to all and said, "The reason I laughed is because I buttoned it up once but it got undone again so I was dumbfounded." Also Read - BTS X Rani Mukerji: K-pop band members dancing to Birthday girl's song Ab To Forever is the best video you will watch today

?what happened to Jungkook’s shirt during Fake Love?

?you, what was it? Did it really pop off?

?it was unbuttoned/got undone

?you didn’t do that on purpose?

?you seemed to be continuously laughing/smiling as you [performed] though pic.twitter.com/9ayvMs1UAw — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) March 19, 2022

Lol, we really love the camaraderie shared by Bangtan Boys. What about you? Also Read - BTS: ARMY asks Jungkook to have a boxing match with V aka Kim Taehyung – here's how he responds