BTS aka the Bangtan Boys are a rage all over the world. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have worldwide popularity and their music has been making millions groove and swoon. They have multiple chartbusters and have taken over the music industry and how! Ever since they dropped a couple of English songs, their popularity increased evermore. BTS' has been making their country brought and contributing a major chunk to the economy. And now, it has been brought to light that BTS earned a whopping amount with just 12 shows they did in the last year and that the Bangtan Boys are far ahead of Coldplay, Harry Styles and other popular artists. Also Read - BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM makes a breezy appearance at the airport; ARMY goes gaga over his silky smooth hair [View Tweets]

Hollywood News: BTS' unprecedented concert earnings

As per TV Watch Tower reporter Tiffany Vogt's finding through Touring Data, BTS earned a whopping $230.7 million from the 3.416 million tickets that were sold for their 12 Permission To Dance on Stage Concert. The tickets and earnings include the revenue earned from live streams online and in theatres alongside the in-person concert revenue. When BTS performed at the Allegiant Stadium this year in April, they sold out 623, 761 tickets including the live stream at the MGM Arena and the live streaming online. They earned a whopping $56.4 million from the 16th April concert alone. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone split, BTS V-Jennie 'leaked pics' saga, Blackpink's win and more

BTS beats Coldplay and Harry Styles in terms of revenue

So, it has been observed that Coldplay need about 10 more concerts to match the revenue that the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - earned on just one day of the Permission To Dance concert. While Harry Styles have matched up to the number by doing double the concerts he did before. It's incredible really. Check out the tweets here:

Looking at other Kpop groups touring in 2022, #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER earned est. $6 million, #MonstaX will likely total $6 million, #ATEEZ will likely earn $12 million and #Seventeen could make $24 million. All Kpop tours combined won't catch up to what #BTS earned in 12 concerts. pic.twitter.com/Csmt4eTOOK — Tiffany Vogt (@TVWatchtower) September 2, 2022

Coldplay will catch up to #BTS after 10 more concerts; and while Harry Styles performed twice as many concerts, his total tour equaled what #BTS brought in for one concert on April 16. The amount of revenue #BTS concerts is incredible. pic.twitter.com/veLvbQymph — Tiffany Vogt (@TVWatchtower) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile in October BTS will be performing at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium which is being held for the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert. It's a free concert and the stadium is said to have a capacity to accommodate about 100K people. the venue was changed recently due to safety concerns.