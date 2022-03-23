BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake and others to become world's top artist as music industry registers boom worldwide

The Korean boy band BTS is ruling the world and we mean it! With all the accolades, trophies, and worldwide recognition coming their way, BTS is indeed the leader of the music industry. Now here is another achievement that has been added to their list. BTS has now become the world's top artist as the music industry has witnessed a boom. The K-pop band has left behind biggies like , , and others who are considered to be very prolific in the music industry. Also Read - BTS Heardle: This new game tests ARMY's knowledge about the lyrics of the Bangton Boys songs

As per the reports, the music market has registered a massive growth of 18.5% in 2021. This growth is a result of the rise in paid subscription streaming according to IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry). This organisation represents the recorded music industry worldwide. The top 10 artists as per this list are BTS, Taylor Swift, , Drake, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, , Seventeen, and Olivia Rodrigo. Also Read - BTS: Rolling Stone calls Jungkook a 'young genius polymath'; ARMY reacts

The top 10 global digital singles were: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: All about BTS Heardle, Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre Oscars and more

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” (2.15 billion streams)

The Kid Lario, Justin Bieber “Stay” (2.07 bn)

Dua Lipa “Levitating (1.88 bn)

BTS “Butter” (1.76 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License” (1.73 bn)

Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) “Peaches” (1.72 bn)

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (1.61 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” (1.61. bn)

Lil Nas X “Montero” (1.6 bn)

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” (1.57 bn)

Apart from this, BTS has also won 'Music Video of the Year' at iHearts Award 2022. Fans aka ARMY is congratulating the band on social media.

WE LOVE YOU @bts_bighit || @BTS_twt!!! ? Congratulations on not one, but TWO wins at our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Best Music Video" AND "Best Fan Army" ??? #BTSARMY #BTS Watch NOW only on @FOXTV! #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/4QTp9e4a2W — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022

Now didn't we say BTS is ruling the world?