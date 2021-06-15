BTS: Becky G fan girls over Jimin, Jungkook and RM after they ace her Spanish parts in the live performance of Chicken Noodle Soup in Muster Sowoozoo 2021

BTS fans had two gala days as their favourite boys rocked the stage of Muster Sowoozoo 2021. The band sang a lot of their old numbers along with chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter. Suga's Daechwita and J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup performances stole the show as all the boys joined in performing these two successful solo songs. J-Hope is known for his energy but it was Jimin and RM who left ARMY surprised as they rocked the Spanish parts sung by Becky G. The Mexican - American singer is also impressed and showered love on the boys on social media. Jungkook sang the English portions of the peppy number. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup leaves internet in a frenzy with the surprise collab

J-Hope made his foray globally as with solo song Chicken Noodle Soup. It is one of the most successful songs of a BTS member on an individual basis. Becky G and he have killed it with their singing, energy and moves in the original track.

Omg RM & Jimin KILLED it!!! ??❤️ Meeeee muerooooo ?? https://t.co/pSzZpAqfYW — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) June 14, 2021

@bts_bighit jimin singing beckys part in spaniishhh ?!!!!, HE ATE THAT , whatcha think bestie @iambeckyg pic.twitter.com/Z4ynz9M6Ub — Noor??✨ (@Noor_Alhodaaa) June 14, 2021

They BOTH killed the Spanish parts!! ???? — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) June 14, 2021

@iambeckyg did u see jungkook do ur english part pic.twitter.com/E3hTJhE80e — brenda⁷ (@jjksmins) June 14, 2021

Yes!! Jungkook KILLED it! ???? And I saw everyone’s CNS dance too! ?? Loved it all!!! https://t.co/JjqfpxffDr — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) June 14, 2021

Fans have been gushing over Jimin who sang the Spanish parts with so much finesse. Flaunting black hair like an Italian mafioso, Jimin wore a charcoal coloured blazer for the song. It was accessorized with pins from RAF Simons. For his performance of Chicken Noodle Soup, JHope chose clothes from 99%IS. Jungkook of course killed muster with his bold new avatar.