Well, Kim Seokjin aka Jin is soon going to enlist in the military service, and it is trending everywhere across the globe. BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are going to fulfil their duties. It is a heart-warming moment for all the BTS fans across the globe. One by one, the BTS members will voluntarily enlist themselves to serve their country starting with Jin. It is said that he will begin the procedure by the end of the month. Meanwhile, he is coming up with a single called The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay. Jin is also super active on Weverse.

BTS Jin gets chatty with the ARMY

As told y'all before, Jin will begin the procedure to join the South Korean Military soon. And as the days are passing, he is spending time promoting and interacting with the BTS ARMY. It is like Jin consciously spending a lot of time with the ARMYs online as he will be away for a while after some time. This is why Jin has been super active on Weverse and also on his character, Wootteo's account. Kim Seokjin has been posting pics and replying to the BTS ARMY as and when time permits. And that's what happened today as well. From talking about his cuteness/sexiness to his appearance on Youngji's show and more is being discussed by the ARMY.

Jin gives a spoiler about The Astronaut

While replying to the ARMYs, Jin came across a question wherein an ARMY asked him to share some spoiler about his upcoming solo single with Coldplay, The Astronaut. And Jin revealed that the MV does not include dance. As y'all know, Jin feels that he is not good at dancing. However, he does put in a lot of effort so that the group's performance is not affected. For the solo, the theme seems different. It's in space where gravity is quite null. Dancing is not possible!

Jin will be performing the Astronaut with Coldplay on 28th October in Buenos Aires at their concert. The live-streaming of the same will be held in theatres across the globe. Moreover, the video of Jin X Coldplay The Astronaut performance will also be uploaded on Bangtan TV.